12 novice show horses to look out for this season

As 2019 rolls on and we plan ahead for a summer of showing, H&H presents to you 12 novice horses to keep an eye out for this coming show season. Which future stars will become the ones to beat this term?

1. Bobby Brown

The Robinson Family’s prospect small hack certainly has the genes for the job, being a 3/4 brother to Suzanne Welby’s Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) victor, Elusive. The five-year-old is currently being ridden away and will be making his debut this season. “We have very high hopes for him,” said Tara Robinson.

2. KBF That Certain Night

Miranda Wallace has a new small riding horse for 2019. The four-year-old has just been purchased from Michael Cook and Tony Reynolds, who found the two time HOYS riding horse champion Broadshard Simplicity (Ridden by Jayne Ross). The scopey grey mare is out of the big winning small riding horse Berkley Square by Brief Encounter. “She will start her career this season as an intermediate show riding type with Scott Dixon and Miranda will share the ride in the riding horse classes as the season progresses,” said Emma Wallace.

3. Destiny Bay

Sarah Gwilliam is gearing geared up bringing the novice ex-racehorse out in small riding horse classes. The five-year-old bay gelding was purchased by Sarah as a two-year-old at Ascot sales. “He raced three times, unsuccessfully,” said Sarah. “He did a few in-hand classes last year and was reserve champion ROR at Royal Berkshire, Newbury County and Southern Counties show. He finished second in the novice ridden ROR class the Aintree Championships last year, which was his third show under saddle.”

4. MHS Morning Master

After winning the horse section of the Cuddy final in October, Jill Day’s exceptional four-year-old will be joining Robert Walker’s ridden team as a novice lightweight. “I can’t wait to get on him,” said Robert, when he landed the supreme in-hand title and a HOYS ticket at Bucks county show last year.

5. Briery Edykt

Jane Miller’s Arab gelding is set to compete under saddle at various Arab Horse Society and National shows. The eight-year-old grey has been successfully shown in-hand, netting titles in the UK and at the All Nations Cup in Aachen. “He actually suffered a career threatening injury but he is now sound and is working well under saddle,” said Jane. “I have used enormous amounts of bubble wrap.”

6. The Bullseye

Previously owned by John and Dora Tyner, this four-year-old bay gelding was a Dublin Horse Show winner as a two and three-year-old. Cheryl McVay-Edwards bought him in November and plans to campaign him as a novice middleweight hunter. “He will be at home during most of the season and I will be getting help from Richard Telford,” said Cheryl.

9. Inspector Montalbano

Team Reynolds will be bringing out the Aveia-sired large riding horse who is owned by Rowena Stevenson. The four-year-old, who is a previous Cuddy in-hand finalist, is backed and riding away and will be aimed at competing on the summer circuit.

8. Milltimber Little Scoundrel

The four-year-old small hack by Kilvington Scoundrel out of Pendley Chantilly Lace has had a successful in-hand career, winning his hack championships at both Aintree National Show and Equifest. His owner Lindsey Hewitt will be bringing him out under saddle this term.

9. Wonder Of Moylough

Tracey Harris bought the five-year-old heavyweight show cob as a three-year-old from Val Sheehan. After being broken last summer, the gelding has won on both of his winter outings. “I have high hopes for this boy — he is so light on his feet for a heavyweight cob,” said Tracey. “He will do a couple more winter shows before being aimed at some BSHA novice classes.”

10. Rudolph The Red Nose

Amateur rider Sarah Rimmer is set to introduce her riding horse to the show ring this season, after purchasing him in November from Micheala Wood. The gelding, by Porsch, has a strong in-hand record with several county show wins under his belt. “We are aiming towards the HOYS riding horse classes at the end of the show season,” said Sarah, who rode at HOYS in 2016 on a lightweight hunter. “He is very special and will be worth the wait.”

11. Carnsdale Let It Be

The four-year-old by Ramiro B and out of a Broadstone Ladies Man mare is set to double up as a small hunter and an intermediate show hunter for Chantelle Joslin. “Bee” has recently been broken in by Joanne Shaw at Red Shaw Equestrian. “A week after picking him up from breaking I took him to a showing clinic with Kirsty Pickles and he was an absolute saint,” said Chantelle. “He is proving to be a true gentleman which is very important to me, being home produced.”

12. Stanley Grange Larkfield

The Up The Lark-sired four-year-old will be aimed at large riding horses and will be campaigned by owner Lisa Halshaw. “I persuaded Jerome Harforth and David Dixon of Stanley Grange to sell him to me last February after I lost my hack,” said Lisa. “I feel in love with him instantly — he moves incredibly and has beautiful conformation.” The gelding has just been backed after competing lightly in-hand at the end of last year with success.

