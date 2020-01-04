Celebrating the 12 natives who took best of breed titles at Olympia

You might have to wait another 12 months to experience the 2020 fixture, but you can still relive the magic of the 2019 Olympia, London International Horse Show.

These 12 stunning native ponies landed the best of breed accolades in the Lemieux BSPS supreme mountain and moorland ridden final.

Which of these perfect ponies was your champion?

Dartmoor

The 12-year-old stallion Shilstone Rocks North Westerly — a three time HOYS winner — made his final ridden appearance with rider and producer Chloe Chubb to also stand fourth place overall, for owner Lynda Calcutt.

Welsh section B

Sam Roberts has won the overall title at Olympia on multiple occasions, but this year she settled for third spot with her own Welsh section B gelding Colby Silver Sprite. Connemara

The 2018 HOYS breed winner Cashelbay Rocket secured fifth place with Michael Harty in the saddle.

Welsh section D

Eventual champion was the stunning gelding Dyffryngwy Sir Picasso and his owner/rider Emma Boardman, who bought the classy cob as a foal from the Brightwells cob sales. The pair were advancing on their third place achieved in 2018.

Highland

Another combination bowing out at the top was Matthew Cooper and Melanie and Gemma Stanford’s prolific 12-year-old stallion Benbreac Of Croila, who qualified at Royal Windsor back in May.

Welsh section A

Sue Kernan’s typey palamino stallion Lledrith Nemesis was making his first appearance at Olympia, ridden by Chloe Lemieux.

Exmoor

The home-produced HOYS and RIHS finalist Stowbrook Red Kite was victorious with his owner Davinia Johnson after a tremendous season together.

Welsh section C

Lynn Scott’s consistent stallion Lynuck The Showman and Rebecca Penny topped a competitive breed section after winning HOYS together in October.

Shetland

The black stallion Firle Ricardo was making his Olympia debut with Grace Litherland.

Fell

The big moving stallion Lunesdale Dixie and his owner Christina Gough — best of breed on previous occasions — secured fabulous ride marks and a respectable eighth place overall.

New Forest

Hayley Reynolds and the nine-year-old Okedene Justin — another HOYS winner a few months ago — were awarded their breed title as well as ninth spot in the final line up, for owner Lesley Cook

Dales

Olympia debutante Nipna Golden Poppy galloped her way to 10th place overall with producer Sarah Parker at the helm.

Do you show native ponies? Let us know your thoughts on why M&Ms make excellent rides by emailing hhletters@ti-media.com with your thoughts, plus your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to be featured in the letters page of a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine…

