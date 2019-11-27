10 wonderful working hunters that flew to the top of the class this show season

Not only do they have to be exceptionally bold and brave, but a working hunter also has to be brimming with quality and presence to excel in this competitive section of the showing world.

The tracks we witnessed during 2019 were more challenging than ever. But which one of these 10 winning workers would you trust to take your around a sizable rustic course?

1. Atlantic Slim

The Collins family’s 2018 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) working hunter champion took the overall working hunter supreme at the Royal International (RIHS) in July with Rory Gilsenan at the helm.

2. ABC Little Rock

After winning the novice class the previous year, Ginny Rose piloted her own gelding to jump one of two clears and win the Cuddy working hunter qualifier at Lincolnshire county.

3. In Contention

The long journey from Scotland paid off for Clare Pearson who bagged her first HOYS working hunter ticket with her own 11-year-old home-bred who is by Converter. The duo also won at the Royal Highland show this year.

4. Bloomfield Incognito

Kelly Ward topped a competitive working hunter championship at Hambleton with Cheryl and Susan Farrow’s Aldato eight-year-old.

5. Heads Up

Event rider and producer Hayden Hankey rode the five-year-old Irish Sport Horse — who he jointly owns with Catherine Witt — to secure the Cuddy working hunter of the year accolade at the NEC in October.

6. Port Philip CE

The scopey grey made light of the HOYS track at North Of England summer show to give Michaela Bowling her golden ticket.

7. Hardingville Sunrise

The seven-year-old mare by WRS Sun Rich captured the novice working hunter class before landing the overall section title under Libby Cooke at the National Hunter championships

8. Carlingfords King

Justine Armstrong-Small clinched top honours in the working hunter championship at Windsor with her prolific flat contender.

9. Ballymurphy Alice



Jill Wormall collected her first Cuddy senior working hunter ticket at the Great Yorkshire with her seven-year-old mare.

10. Parkmore Rowan

Barbara Beercock’s nine-year-old gelding — who is by Russell II — gave Allan Birch a winning ride at Derbyshire Festival in July.

