10 bedrooms for you, a dressage arena and stables for them — live the high life at this German equestrian sanctuary

You might not be able to pronounce the address, but once you’ve looked inside this property, you’re going to be swatting up on your German and booking the first flight there.

An ‘equestrian sanctuary’ located in Lower Saxony (a state in north-west Germany bordering the north sea) has just come on the market, and it’s all kinds of perfect.

With 10 bedrooms and five bathrooms, the property has been described as ‘an oasis of calm, away from the chaos of life’s hustle and bustle.’



This property features equestrian facilities of the highest standard and has been designed by New York interior architect Tony Chi and Associates.

Obviously, the Germans are known for their exceptional horsey ways, with dressage stars and awesome eventers such as Isabell Werth and Michael Jung calling the country their home nation.

Maybe it’s time to sell your Thoroughbred and buy local, perhaps one of the German natives such as a Hanoverian, an Oldenburg or maybe a Friesian.

You will be a short distance from woods and meadows which line the banks of the Elbe, one of the major rivers of central Europe. A drive away, the wild coastlines of the North and Baltic seas offer outdoors adventures, while the Hanse cities of Bremen and Hamburg are just 50 minutes away. Offered for sale by Hamburg Sotheby’s International Realty,it is on the market for a cool €5.2m (just a shade over £4.5m to you and me).

Welcome home…

The equestrian facilities feature exceptional exercise and grazing areas so you can ensure your team stays in premium condition.

One of the main aspects of the yard is the Olympic sized dressage arena. A built-in sound speaker system delivers professional amplification, for commentary and announcements.

With stables and plenty of storage, the agents have described the property as a ‘luxurious environment for every horse.’

A stable, adjacent to the main house provides outdoor grooming and tacking areas, storage, a collection of saddles and washing machines. There is a small play and overnight stay area on the top floor.

The house is even more of a marvel…

Receive a warm welcome as you enter your home after a long day at the yard.

Dine in style…

…and chill out in the living rooms of all living rooms.

Outside, and there is a 5x13m heated swimming pool.

