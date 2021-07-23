1 very spicy walk and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some great behind the scenes insight from the Olympics to one very expensive foal, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Here’s something we haven’t seen before – German dressage rider Dorothee Schneider made sure she did a practice run of the trot-up at the Olympics

Good luck to our British eventing team!



Tiger Roll and Davy Russell, who rode him to Grand National victory, with his family

Laura Collett’s Olympic nails though…

A very pricey foal

Ros Canter bids farewell to her little girl before travelling to Tokyo

Ballaghmor Class, the Olympic ride of Oliver Townend, settles into his Tokyo digs

Cool picture

It’s great to see some of the behind the scenes shots from Tokyo

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Snazzy!

