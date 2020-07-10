1 very laidback foal and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a very chilled out youngster to some fun homeschooling, it all happened on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

He might be a Group One-winning horse, but Ghaiyyath was happy to be patted in bed the morning after winning the Coral Eclipse last weekend



Fifteen years ago, Emmet McNamara was winning pony races…



…And last weekend he won the Epsom Derby on his first attempt



2000 Guineas winner Kameko seems like a bit of a character



Homeschooling looks to be going well in the Meade household



Max March looks to be as keen on horses as his parents



Household Cavalry horses enjoying their holidays



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

I think we can safely say this foal has no worries about being trimmed by the farrier…



