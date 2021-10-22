1 tongue curler and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a foal doing some zoomies to a ‘mount’, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What a save!

We’re just a little bit in love with Charlotte Dujardin’s new horse

Are you ok there?

This makes us very happy

This is another amazing save – read more about it here

Yeehaw

Fancy

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Oops!

