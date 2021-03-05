1 toddler provides meals on wheels and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a particularly mud-loving horse to some very impressive dressage/jumping skills, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Solid skills here



This one loves a muddy puddle

It’s so lovely to see National Hunt hero Black Corton enjoying his retirement with Bryony Frost, who rode him to his successes



It must be love



Say cheese



Take a bow, Hollie Doyle



This sight will never get old



And our favourite social media post this week is…





What an adorable pair



