1 rider tries solo hedge hopping and 12 other great horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some unconventional jumping out hunting to a lungeing fail, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Hup!

When the trainer’s dog suddenly decides to rebel…



Brexit, Venezuelan crisis and Bobby…



Eventer or dressage horse? Ros Canter and Allstar B nailing some tempi-changes



When you find a snake on your stirrup bar #LivingInAustraliaProblems

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1428545324058723/permalink/2384995445080368/

Maybe leave jumping banks and drains in Ireland to the horses…

This is a good way to warm up on a chilly morning



Whoops



If the owner of Paisley Park and his remarkable story doesn’t bring a tear to your eye, you’re lying

Rider or no rider, this one won’t be stopped from having a pop



Kisses!



Now this is a good hacking spot



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Who’s in charge here?



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.