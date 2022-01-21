{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

1 racehorse trains himself and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From Christmas tree-loving donkeys to a loose horse, we saw it all on social media.

    Which is your favourite post?

    Equestrian social media posts of the week

    Having fun there?

    Police horses having a ball

    What a difference three weeks makes

    Weeeeeeee

    Feisty one

    A cold but beautiful morning at Piggy March’s Northamptonshire yard

    Donkeys love Christmas trees. Fact

    Hounds on a frosty morning in kennels…

    …While this particular hound enjoys some fuss from a young follower

    But our favourite social media post this week is…

    Errrm, something is missing here…

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...