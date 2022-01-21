1 racehorse trains himself and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From Christmas tree-loving donkeys to a loose horse, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Having fun there?

Police horses having a ball

What a difference three weeks makes

Weeeeeeee

Feisty one

A cold but beautiful morning at Piggy March’s Northamptonshire yard

Donkeys love Christmas trees. Fact

Hounds on a frosty morning in kennels…

…While this particular hound enjoys some fuss from a young follower

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Errrm, something is missing here…

