1 incredible playground and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From the crowning of some new champions to children with the ultimate playground, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

All smiles



It was great to see Harry Meade back in action at the top level en-route to fifth at Kentucky last weekend after his horror fall last year



And his groom even won the groom’s prize too



What a place for kids to grow up



Congratulations to Jack Whitaker for his first five-star victory



And more congratulations, this time to Harry Skelton for becoming champion National Hunt jockey last weekend



Cute

But our favourite social media post this week is…





This is what it meant to Oliver Townend when he won Kentucky five-star aboard Ballaghmor Class



