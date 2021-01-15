1 five-star winner turns bucking bronco and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some very jolly horses and ponies to dreaming over warmer climes, it all happened on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Whoops — Richard Johnson’s wife, Fiona, incurs four faults

Reigning European showjumping champion, Martin Fuchs, bid farewell to the Swiss snow yesterday (14 Januray), en-route to the warmer climes of Palm Beach for the Winter Equestrian Festival (we would quite like to be able to join in right now…)



And here is Cian O’Connor and his superstar PSG Final having a school in Palm Beach — scopey or what?!



No rider? No problem



Sound on for this one — Stratagem sprouted wings under Harry Cobden when en-route to winning at Doncaster on Monday



Superstars Tiger Roll and Envoi Allen were among the Gordon Elliott horses who headed to the beach on Monday



The snow is beautiful but it’s not terribly practical, still Jedd O’Keeffe’s string plough on, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales nonetheless



We think it’s time for another Buttons update…



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner…





London 52, who won Pau five-star with Laura Collett last October, looks like he very much enjoyed his first jump since his holiday



