1 budding equine footballer and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a couple of naughty Shetlands to the return of eventing, it all happened on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Wishing Barry Geraghty a happy retirement!



Pippa Funnell training Goddaughter Isabel, daughter of Tina Cook, and Daisy Bathe, daughter of former five-star eventer Charlotte Bathe — lucky girls!



How about sending out 26 horses competing in one weekend?! Team Price were looking raring to go just before eventing got underway again



Hector Payne flies back into action at Barbury



There’s a super-cute but super-cheeky addition to the Tomlinson household…



What a stunning shot, taken early one morning in Newmarket



Little monkeys…

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

We reckon Billy Take That fancies himself as a footballer…



Tweet of the week competition

