Weston Park Horse Trials

Andrew Nicholson won two of the three advanced sections at Weston Park with Lord Killinghurst and Henry Tankerville.
Chris King was second behind Lord Killinghurst on The Secret Weapon, while Oliver Townend with Waterbeck Basil finished behind Henry Tankerville, with Lucy Wiegersma in third.
The third advanced section using the CCI**** dressage test went to Inonothing, ridden by Paul Tapner. Badminton-bound Swedish rider Viktoria Carlerback was second and third behind Paul with Onyx and Ballys Geronimo.
Ben Hobday won the under-21 open intermediate with Didy Morgans No Regrets II.
Matt Ryans speedy Slight Of Hand repeated last years win in the advanced intermediate with a 10-penalty cushion over the runners-up.
The intermediate sections went to Izzy Taylor with Welton Fleetway and Andrew Nicholson on Mr Cruise Control.
