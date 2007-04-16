Weston Park Horse Trials

Andrew Nicholson won two of the three advanced sections at Weston Park with Lord Killinghurst and Henry Tankerville .

Chris King was second behind Lord Killinghurst on The Secret Weapon , while Oliver Townend with Waterbeck Basil finished behind Henry Tankerville, with Lucy Wiegersma in third.

The third advanced section using the CCI**** dressage test went to Inonothing , ridden by Paul Tapner. Badminton-bound Swedish rider Viktoria Carlerback was second and third behind Paul with Onyx and Ballys Geronimo.

Ben Hobday won the under-21 open intermediate with Didy Morgans No Regrets II .

Matt Ryans speedy Slight Of Hand repeated last years win in the advanced intermediate with a 10-penalty cushion over the runners-up.

The intermediate sections went to Izzy Taylor with Welton Fleetway and Andrew Nicholson on Mr Cruise Control .

Read this report in full, with further analysis and photographs, in this Thursday’s Horse & Hound (19 April, ’07)