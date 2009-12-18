Recession-busting membership fees freeze at Eventing Ireland

Eventing Ireland (EI) has announced a freeze on membership and registration fees for 2010.

Membership rates will continue to be priced from €65 for a supporting member up to €220 for a corporate owner/syndicate or partnership, life/honorary membership sticks at €2,500 and registration will be €70 for a horse, €60 for a pony and €40 restricted.

John Wright, chairman of EI also announced an agreement with Dressage Ireland (DI), whereby EEI members can join DI at a reduced membership cost, and vice versa.

A similar agreement with showjumping Ireland will continue in 2010.

Go to www.eventingireland.com for more information.