Gatcombe Horse Trials to be revamped

Gatcombe Horse Trials (3 -5 August 2007) will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with major alterations to the cross-country course.

The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips first hosted the horse trials in the early 1980s and it has since become the world’s premier one day event in its new guise ‘The Festival of British Eventing’.

“We wanted to give something back to the sport that we had enjoyed and the setting at Gatcombe Park gave us an ideal opportunity to produce something very special for the sport of horse trials,” The Princess Royal explained. “I can’t believe that was 25 years ago.”

Captain Phillips, who is the longstanding course designer, has planned a new route for the cross country course this year which will cut out much of the car park ‘loop’.

“We make changes to the course each year but I felt that the 25th birthday would be a marvellous opportunity to make major alterations to the course and we have a number of exciting plans in the pipeline,” he said.

For more information visit the website: www.gatcombe-horse.co.uk