



There is a new name on the CCI4*-L trophy at Blenheim Horse Trials as a German rider topped the main class. And it was cross-country day for the young horses, with an exciting finale as the contenders jumped in reverse order of merit.

Semi-professional rider Malin Hansen-Hotopp’s Blenheim Horse Trials dream came true when she took the win in the CCI4*-L class

Lizzie Baugh was the highest-placed British first-timer, where she was also making her CCI4*-L debut with a very special horse

Piggy March landed an all-the-way win in the CCI4*-S for young horses on Halo.

Before the action began, there was drama at the final horse inspection.

A precious skewbald with royal relations was in the mix in the CCI4*-L.

And a 20-year-old rider enjoyed a dream Blenheim Horse Trials debut, jumping double clear.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.