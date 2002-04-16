BE results April 2002

BELTON PARK Grantham, Lincs, 13-14 April

BURNHAM MARKET (1) Norfolk, 19-21 April

PORTMAN Dorset, 10-11 April

SOUTH OF ENGLAND Ardingly, Sussex, 6-7 April

TWESELDOWN (2) Hants, 27-29 April

WESTON PARK Shropshire, 20-21 April

WITHINGTON MANOR Glostershire, 20-21 April

WITTON CASTLE Northumberland, 6-7 April

pre-nov (sec A) 1, Cackle Street (F Whittington), 32,0,0=32; 2, Woodfalls Crown Kunzite (S Jennings), 33,0,0=33; 3, Professor Loftus (K Guest), 33,0,0=33. (sec B) 1, Man At Work (S Sangster), 29,0,0=29; 2, The Tadpole (N Stones), 32,0,0=32; 3, Vice Versa II (A McCracken), 33,0,0=33. (sec C) 1, Indian Summer III (E Hughes), 31,0,0=31; 2, Arai (V Linfield), 30,5,0=35; 3, Glenbeigh (T Ede), 36,0,0=36. nov (sec D) 1, Special Delivery (B Staples), 31,0,0=31; 2, Jack Curtis (F Cardrick), 35,0,0=35; 3, Phountzi’s Daydreamer (S Barker), 36,0,0=36. (sec E) 1, Matter Of Fact (P Funnell), 26,0,1=27; 2, Trump Card (R Gibbs), 29,0,0=29; 3, Jetset (A Nicholson), 29,5,3=37. (sec F) 1, Team Time II (L Jennings), 33,0,0=33; 2, Sunley Bay (A Nicholson), 39,0,1=40; 3, Chamrock (F Cardrick), 41,0,0=41. JRN (sec G) 1, Oingy Boingy (N Wilson), 38,0,0=38; 2, Temple Harvey (A Dunsdon), 33,5,0=38; 3, Carnaby Street II (A Dunsdon), 36,0,2=38. inter (sec H) 1, Best Of All (P Funnell), 34,0,8=42; 3, Derrylavins Joy (C Lewis), 34,0,8=42; 3, The Psephologist (ML Thomas) 37,0,8=45. (sec J) 1, Kharnabbey Street (N Saunders), 35,0,2=37; 2, Buckingham Faer (A Hall), 38,0,0=38; 3, Mr Malarcky (M Paveley), 34,0,8=42. (sec K) 1, Five Boys (K Boggis), 28,0,6=34; 2, Weston Justice (O Townend), 37,0,0=37; 3, Rock Model (V Panizzon), 38,0,0=38. OI (sec L) 1, Duddles (A Nicholson), 33,0,3=36; 2, Diable Au Corps (W Fox-Pitt), 37,0,2=39; 3, High Robins (ML Thomas), 37,0,3=40. (sec M) 1, Matt Butler (L Law), 27,0,3=30; 2, Columbo II (O Townend), 27,5,1=33; 3, Hakkinen (K Spencer), 31,0,3=34. adv inter (sec N) 1, Viceroy II (P Funnell), 39,0,0=39; 2, Darasass (L Fredericks) 39,0,0=39; 3, Albie O’G (J Marsh-Smith), 40,0,0=40. nov (sec P) 1, Highlight II (T Morrison), 39,0,0=39; 2, Abbas Liberty Bell (L Egginton), 37,0,5=42; 3, Northern Grey (H Middleditch), 38,5,0=43. (sec Q) 1, Secret Molly (T Knott), 28,0,3=31; 2, Estella (K Spencer), 36,0,0=36; 3, Karamea Dublin (P Tornquist), 34,0,3=37.

WITTON CASTLE Northumberland, 6-7 April

pre-nov (sec A) 1, High Learchild (J Atkinson), 22,6,0=26; 2, Yellow Reed (V Butler), 24,10,0=34; 3, It’s Legal (R Bower), 34,0,0=34. (sec B) 1, Hide And Seek II (L Henson), 32,1,0=33; 2, Isabelle Venus (C Anderson), 29,5,1=35; 3, High Flyer VI (M Owen), 36,0,0=36. (sec C) 1, Bright Lights (JP Sheffield), 32,0,0=32; 2, Coolattin (N Taylor), 37,0,0=37; 3, Natural Spring (O Haddow), 37,0,0=37. (sec D) 1, Wiley Fox (C Shotton), 27,5,0,=32; 2, The Commontata (C Phillips) 27,5,0=32; 3, Park Leader (M Wright), 31,5,0=36. nov (sec E) 1, Regal Bingo (K Meek), 32,0,1=33; 2, Royal Candy (J Spring), 33,0,6=39; 3, Jo Brown (F Hay-Smith), 35,0,7=42. (sec F) 1, Mistic Meg (J Robinson), 39,0,1=40; 2, Monarch’s Aristocrat (SJames), 38,5,0=43; 3, Orion X (S Buntine), 33,10,1=44. adv (sec J) 1, Word Perfect II (C Bartle), 33,0,24=57; 2, Feast Of Florios (C Phillipps), 40,0,19=59; 3, Just Dominic (J Robinson), 40,0,22=62. (sec K) 1, Skiver (N Tweddle), 38,5,20=63; 2, Evening Masquerade (C Ward), 46,5,13=64; 3, Classic Wizard (R Friend), 37,10,17=64. (sec L) 1, Just Another Buck (T Liddle), 40,10,18=68; 2, Ferndale Victoria (S James), 45,5,19=69; 3, Too Smart (K Dixon), 40,5,27=72. nov (sec G) 1, Owdy (S Buntine), 36,0,2=38; 2, Mattersey (M Wright), 37,5,1=43; 3, Stringers (M Watson), 40,5,0=45. (sec H) 1, Chaka Zulu (J Spring), 31,0,4=35; 2, Phoebus (T Clapham), 30,5,4=39; 3, Fair Exchange (A Morris), 30,5,4=39. inter (secM) 1, Twinkle Bee (A Warnecke), 33,10,3=46; 2, Pie Eyed (C Bartle), 39,0,10=49; 3, Primitive Game (E Haughie), 38,5,7=50. (sec N) 1, Ace Of Hearts IV (N Ward), 40,0,1=41; 2, Charlies Law (C Armour), 38,5,0=43; 3, Two Thyme (R Friend), 28,10,5=43. (sec P) 1, Last Man Out (N Fox), 36,5,6=47; 2, Auchendinny Homer (J Clark), 44,0,6=50; 3, Ginger Charlie (C Phillips), 38,5,9=52. (sec Q) 1, Dallamore (S England), 33,0,1=34; 2, Miss Tiger (C Ridley), 38,0,7=45; 3, Salisbury (J Straker), 34,5,7=46.

PORTMAN Dorset, 10-11 April

nov (sec A) 1, S Elliott’s Wandering Star 35,0,0=35; 2, G Law’s Crannaford II 36,0,0=36; 3, C Keevil’s Odds On II 34,0,3=37. (sec B) 1, Swang Ryan(M Ryan) 34,0,0=34; 2, L Nelson’s The Commanding Officer 35,0,0=35; 3, R Stevens’ Catch The Sun 39,0,0=39. (sec C) 1, Tommy Buttons (A O’Connor) 36,0,0=36; 2, Pneumatic (M King) 32,0.5=37; 3, Moon Rock Bowden (J Rimmer) 39,0,0=39. (sec D) 1, M Ryan’s Bonza Boomer 31,0,0=31; 2, Up To Tricks (S Duke) 23,0,15=38; 3, Joli Woppity (E Winter) 36,0,4=40. (sec E) 1, G Murphy’s Alitis 29,0,1=30; 2, The Joker’s Jest (J Alner) 33,0,0=33; 3, E Baldwin’s Nothing To Lose 38,0,0=38. int nov (sec F) 1, O Townend’s Master Sydney 35,0,0=35; 2, B Jacob’s Cranwood Mighty Mouse 40,0,0=40; 3, C Lintern’s Shenandoah II 40,0,0=40. int (sec G) 1, Friday Feeling (L Wiegersma) 37,0,2=39; 2, Haddon Rising Son (B Newman) 34,0,5=39; 3, N Gauntlett’s Rabbit Pie 36,0,8=44. (sec H) 1, The Gatecrasher (C Rawson) 30,0,6=36; 2, Highland Generation (P Williamson) 33,0,3=41; 3, D Leech’s Surprise Opposition 42,0,0=42. (sec I) 1, Sunstone (J Tew) 32,0,0=32; 2, The Frog (C Fredericks) 36,0,0=36; 3, L Mathews’ Sea Shanty III 29,0,10=39. OI (sec J) 1, Elle (T Robinson) 39,0,0=39; 2, Santas Clover (J Cordy) 38,0,1=39; 3, Red October IV (F Hobby) 32,0,7=39. AI (sec K) 1, N Dolan’s The Astrologer 35,0,0=35; 2, Fulham Fair (K Parker) 35,0,3=38; 3, Red Rubin (C Fitzmaurice) 29,6,4=39.

BELTON PARK Grantham, Lincs, 13-14 April

nov (sec A) 1, Jeraboam (G Tattersall) 33.0.0=33; 2, Skimpy (I MacPherson) 31,0,4=35; 3,A Bit Of Irish (M Clayton-Bailey) 34,5,0=39. (sec B) 1, Ivanhoes Pride (B Bairstow) 36,0,2=38; 2, Kilbarry Bosun (T Brown) 40,0,2=42; 3, Jack Curtis (F Cardrick) 36,0,6=42. (sec C) 1, Toss Burns (S Morris) 33,5,0=38; 2, Admiral Curtis (J Wise) 39,0,9=48; 3, Owdy (S Buntine) 37,10,3=50. (sec D) 1, I Wonder (J Sheffield) 28,0,7=35; 2, Oarsman (P Stockton) 31,0,5=36; 3, Mttersey (M Wright) 34,5,2=41. (sec E) 1, Kilmallock Dandy (H Rose) 34,5,1=40; 2, Salisbury (J Straker) 45,0,0=45; 3, Diplomatic Donna (L Allen) 36,0,10=46. int (sec F) 1, Belmont On The Road (F Bourny) 31,0,0=31; 2, Abbeyjack (C Bartle) 35,5,1=41; 3, Brief Touch (E Halliday) 27,0,17=44. (sec G) 1, Halavadream (C Rawston) 33,5,3=41; 2, Blarney Banter (S Hawke) 41,0,4,=45; 3, Belmont Indepenedent (C Moore) 37,5,5=47. (sec H) 1, Tom Cruise II (B Staples) 30,0,0=30; 2, Tankers Town (S Hunt) 30,0,0=30; 3, Burley Wood (J Brakewell) 37,0,0=37. adv (sec J) 1, Matthew (R Friend) 39,0,4=43; 2, Tamarillo (W Fox-Pitt) 33,0,10=43; 3, Printers Absolutely Primitive (S Cutteridge) 40,0,5=45. (sec K) 1, Matt Butler (L Law) 40,0,5=45; 2, The Busker (J Brakewell) 44,0,8=52; 3, Uptotrix (K Dixon) 44,0,11=55. (sec L) 1, Ready Teddy (B Tait) 26,0,8=34; 2, Classic Wizard (R Friend) 35,0,7=42; 3, Over To You (J Brakewell) 33,0,9=42. (sec M) 1, Welton Envoy (B Tait) 29,0,10=39; 2, Plantganet Of Rushall (J Brakewell) 36,0,6=42; 3, Foreign Exchange (T Boon) 41,0,4=45. AI (sec N) 1, Just Dominic (J Robinson) 46,0,0=46; 2, Catch The Tiger (J Sheffield) 37,5,4=46; 3, Purdys High Days (P Jackson) 48,0,0=48. (sec P) 1, Moon Fleet (A Hoy) 37,5,3=45; 2, Macauley II (J Gibbon) 44,0,2=46; 3, Time Wll Tell (M Wallis) 48,0,0=48. YROIT 1, Park Pilot (M Wright) 42,0,0=42; 2, Fachoudett (G Davies) 30,5,8=43; 3, Bush Powder (R Smith) 42,0,3=45. int (sec R) 1, Eurodisney (C Lomax) 36,0,0=36; 2, Oklahoma City (F Cardrick) 35,0,1=36;3, Lysandro (T Robinson) 39,0,0=39.

BURNHAM MARKET (1) Norfolk, 19-21 April

int (sec A) 1, Fair Courage (M L Thomas), 41,0,0=41; 2, Ballincoola (W Fox-Pitt), 31,5,7=43; 3, Dukes A Hazard (K Murphy), 36,5,6=47. (sec B) 1, Mr Malarcky (M Paveley), 33,0,2=35; 2, Wallow (W Fox-Pitt), 31,0,8=39; 3, Sound The Retreat (Z Bailey), 40,0,2=42. open-int (sec C) 1, High Robins (M L Thomas), 35,0,0=35; 2, Ironic (B Tait), 30,0,5=35; 3, Michaelmas (H Antikatzidis), 31,0,5=36. CIC**(sec D) 1, Big Thyme (R Friend), 41.4,4,1.6=47; 2, Rongotai (B Tait), 26.2,0,4.8=51; 3, Outside Centre (S Longshaw), 57.4,0,0=57.4. (sec E) 1, Western Reef (W Fox-Pitt), 42.4,0,6.4=48.8; 2, Burke’s Boy (BNewman), 58.1,0,0=58.1; 3, Abbey Jack (C Bartle), 53.8,1,3.6=58.4. nov (sec F) 1, Phoebus (T Clapham), 34,0,1=35; 2, Kilbarry Bosun (T Brown), 35,0,1=36; 3, King Sam (H Noton), 41,0,2=43. (sec G) 1, In For A Penny (N Turner), 34,0,1=35; 2, Silent Partner III (C Cawdron), 40,0,0=40; 3, Bobby Sox IV (S Drysdale), 37,0,3=40. (sec H) 1, Diamond Magic (B R Staples), 25,0,0=25; 2, Glenstorm (T Brown), 32,0,0=32; 3, Just Chezz (I Laurence), 31,0,1=32. (sec J) 1, Good Sport II (S Hunt), 28,0,2=30; 2, Ferndale Ballyheen (S James), 34,0,2=36; 3, My Way II (B Holloway), 32,0,6=38. (sec K) 1, Special Delivery (B R Staples), 36,0,0=36; 2, Red Ben (L Wright), 35,0,2=37; 3, Land Agent (S Morris), 37,0,2=39. JRN(sec L) 1, Stornaway II (E Rivett), 38,0,3=41; 2, Bonnovas Gold (C Castle), 38,5,0=43; 3, Crispy Croissante (G Herbert), 34,5,5=44. open-nov (sec L1) 1, Hudsons Choice (B Holloway), 29,0,3=32; 2, Final Comment (M L Thomas), 33,0,0=33; 3, Paris Turn (K McGladdery), 35,0,0=35. pre-nov (sec M) 1, Murphy’s Law X (G Barnes), 35,0,0=35; 2, Sporting Gambler (J Brakewell), 36,0,0=36; 3, Fleur Du Vallon (C Cawdron), 39,0,2=41. (sec N) 1, Mister Motley (F Lobao), 30,0,0=30; 2, Withcote Leap Man (J Preece), 34,0,0=34; 3, Ferndale Lady Grey (S James), 36,0,0=36. (sec P) 1, Royal Gold (A Bettle), 31,0,0=31; 2, Mr Morieux (T Davies), 32,0,0=32; 3, Taiki River (B A Nunez-Hughes), 34,0,0=34. (sec Q) 1, Maywood Missile (ADaniel), 31,0,0=31; 2, Nobles (W Levett), 31,0,0=31; 3, Pauleys Girl (T Willcocks), 32,0,0=32. (sec R) 1, Jahilly (E Chandler), 31,0,0=31; 2, Back In Business (S Chamberlain), 33,0,0=33; 3, Koubla Khan (K Froud), 37,0,2=39. open pre-novice (sec S) 1, Ballymore Blue (J V Lamin), 34,0,0=34; 2, Mr Right (J Armes), 37,0,0=37; 3, Just Martinique (M Kerr), 40,0,0=40. intro (sec T) 1, August Sun II (S Atkin), 31,0,0=31; 2, Withcote Leap Man (J Preece), 34,0,0=34; 3, Ferndale Lady Grey (S James), 36,0,0=36. (sec U) 1, Mister Motley (F Lobao), 30,0,0=30; 2, City Slicker IV (J Hyde), 32,0,0=32; 3, Jonathan (V M Turnbull), 33,0,0=33.

WESTON PARK Shropshire, 20-21 April

nov (sec A) 1, Sergeant Troy (G Tattersall) 26,0,9=35; 2, Dovepoint Lucky Leaf (A Morris) 28,0,14=42; 3, Hallo Again (L Fortune) 40,0,9=49. (sec B) 1, Chaka Zulu (J Spring) 28,0,12=40; 2, Oarsman (P Stockton) 32,0,10=42; 3, Micky Finn VII (L Law) 33,0,10=43. (sec C) 1, Bonza Boomer (M Ryan 29,5,6=40; 2, Cracking Day (T Crisp) 42,0,9=51; 3, Master Edmund (J Adams) 37,5,9=51. (sec D) 1, Orion X (S Buntine) 29,5,10=44; 2, Sunrise Safari (A Taylor) 32,0,12=44; 3, Mattersey (M Wright) 40,0,9=49. int (sec E) 1, Oklahoma City (F Cardrick) 30,0,1=31; 2, Melody River (L Milne Holme) 30,0,3=33; 3, Flying Finnikapan (B Bairstow) 29,0,6=35. (sec F) 1, Hi Fi (J Spring) 29,0,9=38; 2, Cool Gardie (C Fredericks) 38,0,4=42; 3, Aztec III (R Stevens) 39,0,6=45. (sec G) 1, Arthur’s Word (A Nicholson) 33,0,4=37; 2, Privat Treaty (P Clapham) 33,0,6=39; 3, Dinosaur Roar (L Lockwood) 36,0,4=40. JOIT (sec W) 1, Secret Avalanche (F Luidlam) 32,0,3=35; 2, Drop Dead Gorgeous (C Newton) 43,5,0=48; 3, Kilmallock Dandy (H Rose) 38,5,5=48. adv int (sec H) 1, Woodsides Ashny (B Hoy) 27,0,1=28; 2, Just Dominic (J Robinson) 34,0,0=34; 3, Red Rubin (C Fitzmaurice) 34,5,0=39. adv (sec I) 1, Weebolla (R Powell) 31,0,2=33; 2, Sheff’s Choice (A Nicholson) 33,5,5=43; 3, Master Fred (R Waygood) 35,0,8=43. (sec J) 1, Dunstan Springbok (B Newman) 34,0,4=38; 2, Bound Along (C Fredericks) 36,0,5=41; 3, Oscar (P Stockton) 29,10,5=44. (sec K) 1, Ballyleck Boy (L Fredericks) 35; 2, Just Jay (K Sigsworth) 40; 3, Dutch Treat (AM Taylor) 41. (sec L) 1, Moonfleet (A Hoy) 24,5=29; 2, Bonza Puzzle (M Ryan) 32,0,4=36; 3, Young Thomas (N Fox) 34,0,4=38. (sec Y) 1, Poyntin Percey (T Crisp)30,0,0=30; 2, Tax Haven (G Law) 31,0,1=32; 3, In The Purple (P Stockton) 33,0,0=33.

WITHINGTON MANOR Glostershire, 20-21 April

pony trial (sec A) 1, Billy Joe Bob (T Morrison) 41,0,0=41; 2, Hell’s Angel (THutchins) 38,0,3=41;3, Whatamess (C Henderson) 43,0,0=43. novice (sec B) 1, Trooper Smith (E Winter), 32,0,0=32; 2, Oriental Blizzard (C Keevil), 34,0,1=35; 3, Flying Finesse (T Robinson), 33,0,2=35. (sec C) 1, Pee Gee (S Sturmey), 31,0,3=34; 2, Faere Vision (J May), 29,5,6=40; 3, Simply Samuel (J Tew), 43,0,0=43. (sec D) 1, Uranus Of Rushall (A Tucker), 32,0,1=33; 2, Wahine Rose (D Dick), 42,0,2=44; 3, Cefn Glan Beau Geste (R D Morton), 37,0,7=44. (sec E) 1, Royal Twist (J Evans) 35,0,0=35; 2, Emerald Spring Harvest (J Harris) 35,0,2=37; 3, Cloigyn Charlie (J Rankin) 34,5,0=39. Int nov (sec F) 1, Party Life (N Roncoroni) 39,0,0=39; 2, Just Amy (J Smith) 40,5,0=45; 3, Floriana (E Cooke) 38,5,3=46. intermediate (sec G) 1, Five Boys (K Boggis), 31,5,6=42; 2eq, Liberty II (T A Ross), 41,0,6=47 & Arimathea (V Coath), 41,0,6=47. (sec H) 1, Faersferre (K Cook), 38,0,5=43; 2, Sunstone (J Tew), 40,0,4=44; 3, Minooka (C Stewart-Wood), 41,5,1=47. OI (sec I) 1, Griffin III (J Wilson) 28,2,10=40; 2, Lord Sasha (V Panizzon) 44,0,0=44; 3, King Richard (M King) 38,0,6=44. Nov (sec J) Carolina Knock Out (K Cox) 34,0,0=34; 2, Hecto Pascal (S Duke) 36,5,3=44; 3, Jerry Maguire (L Goerens) 44,0,4=48. (sec K) 1, Pneumatic (M King) 29,0,2=31; 2, Fitzwilliam Rivere (S Sturmey) 33,5,0=38; 3, Tree Hopper (L Goerens) 31,5,5=41.

TWESELDOWN (2) Hants, 27-29 April

pre-nov (sec A) 1, Heavenly Hebe (A Harnan), 28,0,0=28; 2, Diamonds in Clover (D Weatherall), 33,0,0=33; 3, Red II (K Fleming), 35,0,0=35. (sec B) 1, Orient Express V (K Cook), 33,0,0=33; 2, Perfect Prospect (S Gairns), 34,0,0=34; 3, Diamond Night (H Cole), 29,5,0=34. (sec C) 1, Legacy’s Dream (H Kerr), 36,0,0=36; 2, Welton Jazz (C Barozzi), 36,0,0=36; 3, Silver Wisp (A Samuel), 33,5,0=38. Open pre-novice (sec D) 1, Silver Shadow III (L Endicott), 30,0,0=30; 2, Diamond Joker (M Sartori), 35,0,0=35; 3, Welton Atom (M Yanacopoulos), 31,5,0=36. pre-nov (sec E) 1, Miss Oats (L Brown), 29,0,0=29; 2, Rivendell Frey (E Branton), 33,0,0=33; 3, Stambrook Hit and Miss (H Garner), 30,0,7-37. (sec F) 1, Mnemosyne (A Papadakis), 35,0,0=35; 2, Bertie Bassett IV (N Glibbery), 37,0,0=37; 3, Ayard (S Wilkinson), 37,0,0=37. (sec G) 1, Boomer The Roo (T Warr), 30,0,0=30; 2, Easter Image (A Barton), 33,0,0=33; 3, Boomerang (C Tennant), 30,5,0=35. nov (sec H) 1, Farleigh Whizz Kid (K Baird), 38,0,6=44; 2, D’Artagnan (B Grose), 43,0,2=45; 3, Tilthams Jester (C Jackman), 41,5,0=46. (nov I) 1, Upward Trend (J Dudley), 31,0,0=31; 2, Sault Hill (H Noton), 36,0,0=36; 3, Huntercombe Shoei (G Carradine), 37,0,1=38. (sec J) 1, Diamond Manati (R How), 33,0,0=33; 2, Iced Bun (S Dixon), 36,0,1=37; 3, Seventh Edition (L Hudson), 39,0,0=39. open-nov (sec K) 1, Yeoman’s Point (A Hoy), 23,0,0=23; 2, Shanandoah II (C Lintern), 27,0,0=27; 3, Talk Time (C Brazil), 38,0,0=38. nov (sec L) 1, Secret Molly (T Knott), 27,5,0=32; 2, Hillfields Molly (E Greene), 33,0,0=33; 3, Highland Tiger (A Storer), 35,0,0=35. (sec M) 1, Warrior of Bellhouse (S Allen), 35,0,0=35; 2, Penny III (D Nichols), 35,0,0=35; 3, Equimax Chatty (K Varley), 35,0,0=35. pre-nov (sec N) 1, Aberaeron Prince (F Cardrick), 31,0,0=31; 2, Muckross Abbey (K Boggis), 32,0,0=32; 3, Peter Principle (T McCracken), 33,0,0=33. (sec O) 1, Prince Harvey (S Cooper), 34,0,0=34; 2, Lucky Strike (A Hazeltine), 37,0,0=37; 3, Olympus M.C. (M Malgarin), 39,0,0=39. (sec P) 1, Spike The Picnic (N Ryan), 37,0,0=37; 2, Vice Versa II (A McCracken), 35,0,2=37; 3, Fineline (L Broadhead), 38,0,0=38. (sec Q) 1. Master Josh (A Hoy), 31,0,0=31; 2, Major Mark (C Cawdron), 27,5,0=32; 3, While U Picnic (J Gray), 34,0,0=34. nov (sec R) 1, My Way II (B Holloway), 32,0,1=33; 2, Maurice (K Boggis), 33,5,0=38; 3, Risk Assessment (D Seymour), 38,0,1=39. (sec S) 1, Just ‘T’ (L Skelton), 35,0,0 = 35; 2, Pembridge Endeavour (D Albert), 36,0,0=36; 3, Midnight Rain (N Morgan), 30,5,5=40.