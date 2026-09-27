Turning horse poo into pumpkins – and eggs, and cash: ‘It’s amazing what you can grow on a muck heap!’

Meet the owner who has grown hundreds of pumpkins in her muck heaps over the years – some with pre-carved faces

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Pumpkins growing on a muck heap
(Image credit: Laura Ashmore)

Imagine if you could take your horses’ poo and turn it into pumpkins – with pre-carved faces – eggs and cash (indirectly) and better grazing.

That’s what Laura Ashmore from East Sussex has been doing for years.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.