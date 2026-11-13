‘Her love of horses shines through’: The late Queen’s letters give unique insight into royal life

The collection of handwritten letters, cards and memos is up for auction this month

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Seven letters written by the late Queen
(Image credit: Bonhams)

The late Queen joked that she was “allergic to vets” and spoke of the effects of over-feeding and under-exercising horses, in letters and notes due to go under the hammer this month.

The collection of documents written by Her late Majesty to the late Brigadier Walter Morley Sale, her equerry, is lot 134 in a sale at Bonhams, online and in Knightsbridge, which opens on 23 November.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.