‘Her love of horses shines through’: The late Queen’s letters give unique insight into royal life

The late Queen joked that she was “allergic to vets” and spoke of the effects of over-feeding and under-exercising horses, in letters and notes due to go under the hammer this month.

The collection of documents written by Her late Majesty to the late Brigadier Walter Morley Sale, her equerry, is lot 134 in a sale at Bonhams, online and in Knightsbridge, which opens on 23 November.

It includes Christmas cards, memos and notes, and seven letters signed Elizabeth R. In these letters she refers to her challenging horse Surprise: “...most of the trouble comes from overfeeding and under exercise…” and viewing some stallions.

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The letters cover a recent carriage accident – “Can we sue the woman for damage or dangerous driving?” and refer to a horse called Dove: “I’m furious!... there is absolutely nothing the matter with her foal... I’m allergic to vets and I can’t help it…”

A Bonhams spokesperson said the “extraordinary collection of letters and personal handwritten memoranda offers an unusual insight into the daily workings of the monarchy and the personality of the Queen herself”.

The letters mention a state visit in July 1960, when “the horses behaved extremely well”, and the fact the Queen Mother had been given two Arab horses from Jordan and “doesn’t know what to do with them”.

Also in the lot are 37 memos to Brigadier Morley, who as crown equerry was responsible for the Royal Mews; the state horses, carriages and cars, from 1955 to 1960.

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(Image credit: Bonhams)

These include requests for “two more pelham bridles” and The late Queen’s opinion on a horse called Sea Breeze, who “is too strong and too good for my sort of once a week riding... he might even be Olympic one day... he and I are not in the same equine category”.

One states: “Please make sure that the ponies are well-exercised... even Anne apparently finds them hard to hold, and Charles will be put off for a certainty.”

“Written in a friendly, relaxed tone, not only does her love of horses shine through the correspondence, she also demonstrates a deep practical knowledge,” the spokesperson said. “She reveals that she relishes the thought of riding challenging horses… but has the humility to realise when a horse is seemingly destined for greater things.

“The memos, hurriedly written on pre-printed forms, are rather shorter, practical affairs and show an impressive grasp of detail, whether it be the logistics of travelling to Balmoral, fixing a car, choosing the shade of green for a new Rover, or approving a gift to a foreign potentate.”

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