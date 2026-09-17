The Princess Royal on her passion for Suffolk horses inside today’s Horse & Hound magazine

The Princess Royal’s passion for Suffolk horses is helping to keep the rare breed alive – and, at Gatcombe Park, she reveals why these powerful working horses still have a future. Tullis Matson pays a visit

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Princess Anne with one of her Suffolk horses
The Princess Royal with one of her Suffolk horses at Gatcombe Park Stud
(Image credit: Future/Sarah Farnsworth)

In this week’s edition of Horse & Hound magazine (17 September), we feature a behind the scenes look at Gatcombe Park Stud, where Princess Anne keeps a small herd of Suffolk horses alongside other rare breeds.

Tullis Matson, founder and director of Stallion AI, visited the stud to meet the Princess Royal’s herd. He has a longstanding passion for the breed, starting with a personal connection through his family and becoming a major thread within his career.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.