Meet Police Horse Wensleydale, Avon and Somerset Police’s newest equine recruit, who is as mature and full of character as his namesake.

The eight-year-old Irish Draught, previously known as Max at home, has been given his official name after a public vote.

The force partnered with Aardman, the award-winning animation studio, to name the gelding. The public was given four names to choose from, inspired by the world of Aardman’s classic Wallace and Gromit series, and Wensleydale secured 48% of the +3,900 votes cast.

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Chief Inspector Gareth Pike of the Avon and Somerset operational support unit said: “Like his namesake, Police Horse Wensleydale is steady under pressure. He’s mature, well-balanced, full of character and always stands out from the crowd.

“Mounted policing has been part of Bristol’s policing heritage for well over a century and remains a highly effective policing resource today. Whether supporting major events, engaging with communities or helping officers respond to incidents, our horses provide a visible and reassuring presence that is valued by the public.

“Max is one of the newest members of our mounted section and has already demonstrated the qualities needed to become an excellent police horse. The most important characteristics are temperament and physical presence. Police horses work in busy environments, and they need to be brave and able to handle confrontational situations without becoming distressed.

“It’s fantastic to see so many people get involved in choosing his new name. We traditionally name our horses after places or people who are important and significant to our policing area, and we’re delighted that our newest recruit will have a name inspired by Bristol’s iconic creative sector.

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“Bringing together two organisations with strong Bristol connections has made this a particularly special moment for both Max and the city.”

Police Horse Wensleydale: the people’s name

Aardman asked the public to vote for the name as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations this year.

Co-founder and creative director Peter Lord said: “At Aardman, we love creatures of all kinds, from the chatty animals in Creature Comforts to Shaun the sheep and Gromit. So we’re delighted to be associated with another wonderful addition to Avon and Somerset Police’s stable of handsome horses. We greatly hope Max enjoys his new Aardman-inspired name.”

Mounted section manager Sara Treble said Wensleydale has taken all aspects of training in his stride.

“From policing football matches and protests to supporting ceremonial events, such as Remembrance Sunday, he’s shown confidence, curiosity and a willingness to learn,” she said. “We’re delighted to be working with Aardman to find him a name that’s fitting for such a promising young horse, and we hope the public has enjoyed being part of his journey.”

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