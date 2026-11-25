Owners are urged not to panic, but to be vigilant after a recent increase in cases of atypical myopathy.

Vet practices across the country have reported an increase in incidences of the often fatal acute muscle disease caused by the toxin hypoglycin A, found in sycamore seeds and seedlings.

The Royal Veterinary College (RVC) runs a diagnostic service funded by The Horse Trust, to test blood from horses for the toxin and MCPA, the active form of the toxin produced in the horse’s body after sycamore material has been consumed. Vet Edd Knowles, an equine internal medicine expert and post-doctoral researcher into atypical myopathy at the RVC, told H&H there is also a service to test sycamore material for hypoglycin A.

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“We have seen a notable increase in submissions of blood and plant material this year and a notable increase in the number of positive cases,” he said.

“From the pattern of submissions and the concentrations found we can see considerable year-to-year variation. This looks like a bad autumn and we would advise owners and vets to be vigilant.”

Dr Knowles suggested that a greater number of seeds being produced by each tree can cause issues, compounded by autumn storms bringing them off the trees in large quantities. He added that owners should be aware that seeds can travel on the wind, so not having trees on land does not mean it is safe, but that once winter advances the risk decreases, possibly as fields become muddier.

The disease affects horses of all ages but is seen more in youngstock; Dr Knowles said vigilance for the early signs (see below) is key.

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“Providing supplementary forage such as hay, so horses aren’t rooting around on the ground as much, is important,” he added. “In a more localised area, you can use leaf vacuums and gather up as much as you can, or use temporary fencing to restrict access”

Although picking up seeds is a challenge, removing as many as possible will help reduce the risk.

The Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance programme at the University of Cambridge covered the risk of atypical myopathy in its most recent report, stressing the need to report all cases to the AMAG, something which the group itself reiterated.

“Continued case reporting remains essential,” an AMAG spokesperson told H&H. “The information collected is of great scientific value for monitoring the evolution of the disease, identifying risk factors and maintaining a dynamic early-warning system for horse owners and veterinarians.”

Horse Trust veterinary director Nicola Housby-Skeggs told H&H: “The Horse Trust is extremely proud to have contributed to the essential research into atypical myopathy. Our thoughts are with any owners whose horses have been impacted by this devastating illness.”

Atypical myopathy: the signs

Sudden weakness, stiffness or difficulty walking

Muscle trembling or excessive sweating

Reluctance to move or lying down more than usual

Dark red or brown urine

Rapid breathing or an increased heart rate

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