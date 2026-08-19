Brazilian showjumper Yuri Mansur has withdrawn from this week’s World Showjumping Championships in Aachen after a dispute with the management team which, he said, “crossed every line regarding ethics, respect, and sportsmanship”.

The 47-year-old Netherlands-based rider and his 19-year-old gelding QH Alfons Santo Antonio were due to travel to the championships as part of Brazil’s five-man squad for the championships, which started today (19 August).

But on Sunday (16 August) the double Olympian discovered that he had been replaced as one of the four riders selected to compete.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

“With the right conversation, the right explanation, I would not have liked that decision, but I would accept it,” Yuri told H&H. “The problem was that nobody told me.”

Yuri claims that on Saturday, he was told, unofficially, he had been selected as one of the four team riders set to jump in Aachen. But, in a meeting that night, the management team brought in a new combination that wasn’t included in the nation’s list of definite entries submitted on 27 July.

“In that moment, they broke the rules that they had created for everybody and changed something that had already been decided,” said Yuri, who says that he only found out by chance after “calling the trainer about something else”. “For me, that was the most disrespectful act someone did in all my career.”

According to Yuri, this incident was the culmination of a series of ongoing problems with the Brazilian management team, leading him to make the “difficult” decision to withdraw from the showjumping World Championships and no longer be available to represent Brazil in Nations Cup competitions.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“That was the last step in a process that has been really hard for me over the past 10 years - what happened on Sunday crossed all those limits,” Yuri told H&H. “I fought to do what I love and to represent my country because if there’s something that really honours me, it is to be Brazilian and to represent my country. But when, every time, you have to go against the things you believe in, the things you value, and see so many things that could - and should - be better, it is not easy.”

Yuri Mansur’s World Championships statement

In Yuri’s full statement posted on social media on 16 August, he claimed he has had “deplorable treatment” from the Brazilian management team, including being “blackmailed and mistreated”.

The statement reads: “After more than a decade since arriving in Europe and after a long period of my life dedicated to personal growth and to honoring and representing my country I faced the worst episode of this journey today. Not that these years have been easy, far from it. I’ve had to contend with so much incompetence, a lack of capable leadership, power struggles among the athletes themselves, a total lack of commitment to what truly matters, and an absence of unity or a winning mentality. Every year, the process and the result are the same: fighting, insults, deliberate lack of communication, a lack of honest rules and procedures, favoritism, and no results…”

The statement continues: “Of course, some of us have achieved remarkable and incredible results over the years, but as a team... it’s always the same story: “almost there”.

“I received the most deplorable treatment from this management team, the worst I have ever witnessed. I was blackmailed and mistreated. Yet, I pressed on and gave my all for this country.

“But the events of this Sunday, August 16, 2026, crossed every line regarding ethics, respect, and sportsmanship. That is why, with great sadness, I am announcing a difficult decision. As of today, I will no longer represent Brazil in championships or Nations Cups.

To all the athletes heading to the World Championship to represent Brazil, I sincerely wish you the best of luck. I’ll be rooting for you!

“As for this management team, I feel nothing but pity.”

Brazilian federation responds

In a statement aimed at “clarifying the circumstances surrounding the final team selection”, the Brazilian federation (CBH) said the final decision was made after the training camp and assessment of the combinations.

The statement said seven riders were initially named from whom the five-man Aachen squad would be named, in the standard practice the federation said was known to all parties from the start.

“The final team composition remained subject to the outcome of the training camp in Aachen from 11 to 16 August 2026, during which the rider-and-horse combinations were monitored and assessed by the technical staff,” the statement said.

“Until the final decision was made, any of the five combinations participating in the training camp could have been nominated to compete. Accordingly, no rider had been guaranteed a place on the competing team, nor had the reserve position been determined in advance.”

The statement said the final decision was made by international coach Franke Sloothaak and his team, “based exclusively on technical criteria and with the objective of identifying the team they considered best suited to represent Brazil at the World Championships”.

“The decision was particularly difficult given the high and closely matched technical standard of the riders involved,” it added.

“Following the communication of the proposed team composition, Yuri Mansur decided to leave the training centre. The CBH respects the athlete’s decision. As a result of his departure, it became necessary to call upon one of the riders previously identified as an alternate, and Pedro Muylaert was subsequently included in the Brazilian squad.

“The CBH emphasises that the athlete communicated his decision before the definitive nomination of the riders, a process formalised only after the official training session and team familiarisation in Aachen. Had Yuri Mansur chosen to remain, he would have continued as a member of the Brazilian delegation.

“Technical decisions are an inherent part of every sporting season, just as an athlete’s decision to pursue a different path is entirely legitimate. The CBH regrets the outcome, thanks Yuri Mansur for his successful career and contributions to the Brazilian team, and wishes him every success in this new stage of his career.

”The CBH, its technical staff and the entire delegation are now fully focused on Aachen and on the work currently under way. With confident athletes, a committed team and the strong support of Brazilian fans, the delegation looks forward to achieving excellent results for Brazil in the coming days of competition.”

The five combinations in Aachen representing Brazil are Stephan De Freitas Barcha (Chevaux Primavera Imperio Egipcio), Luciana Diniz (Vertigo Du Desert), Pedro Junqueira Muylaert (Gemme Villers), Marlon Modolo Zanotelli (Dorette OLD) and Rodrigo Pessoa (Major Tom).