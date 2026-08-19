‘The events crossed every line regarding ethics, respect and sportsmanship’: team rider withdraws from world championships after management dispute

Brazilian showjumper Yuri Mansur has withdrawn from the World Championships and said he will not represent his country again

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Yuri Mansur QH ALFONS SANTO ANTONIO
Yuri Mansur and QH Alfons Santo Antonio, with whom he had been selected for the World Championships squad
(Image credit: Alamy)

Brazilian showjumper Yuri Mansur has withdrawn from this week’s World Showjumping Championships in Aachen after a dispute with the management team which, he said, “crossed every line regarding ethics, respect, and sportsmanship”.

The 47-year-old Netherlands-based rider and his 19-year-old gelding QH Alfons Santo Antonio were due to travel to the championships as part of Brazil’s five-man squad for the championships, which started today (19 August).

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Jennifer Donald
Jennifer Donald
Showjumping and racing editor

Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.