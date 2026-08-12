‘Sometimes sport has other plans’: rider out of World Championships as he broke his leg at the 11th hour

UAE rider Abdullah Mohd Al Marri is out of next week’s showjumping World Championships as he has broken his leg in an accident.

The 42-year-old rider had been due to make his worlds debut in Aachen next week with BBS McGregor, with whom he represented the UAE at the Paris Olympics, but on Sunday (9 August) he said: “Sometimes sport has other plans for us”.

“It’s difficult to put into words how I feel knowing that I will miss the World [Championships] in Aachen due to an injury,” he said.

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“Representing the UAE on the world stage is something I never take for granted. Aachen was a championship I was incredibly proud to qualify for, and one I had been working towards with my horses, my team, my family and everyone around me for a long time.”

Abdullah said he had an accident, resulting in a fractured fibula, which “brought that journey to an unexpected end”.

“This sport has given me some of the greatest moments of my life, but it has also taught me that setbacks are part of the journey,” he said. “You can prepare for everything, give everything, and sometimes things still don’t go according to plan.

“Of course, I’m disappointed. But I’m also grateful. Grateful for my horses, my team, my family and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. And especially grateful for every opportunity I have had to ride into an arena carrying the UAE flag.

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“For now, the focus changes from competition to recovery. All the best to our UAE team in Aachen, I am sure they will do our country proud.”

Abdullah Mohd Al Marri replaced by Sheika Latifah

Abdullah’s place is taken by Sheikha Latifah bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum, who was the first woman to represent the UAE in equestrianism at an Olympics, in 2008. She also competed at the 2010 World Equestrian Games; she travels to Aachen with 10-year-old Hanoverian stallion Cornet XL.

Chef d’equipe William Funnell said: “Every rider has earned their place on this team through consistent performances and hard work throughout the season.

“Championship competition is unlike any other. Success comes from preparation, trust in your horse and producing four solid performances when it matters most.

“We know the standard in Aachen will be exceptionally high, but this group has shown it can compete with the very best and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

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