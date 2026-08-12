‘Sometimes sport has other plans’: rider out of World Championships as he broke his leg at the 11th hour

The rider has had to miss out on his first worlds owing to the injury

Eleanor Jones&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Abdullah Mohd Al Marri and BBS McGregor jumping a fence
(Image credit: Alamy)

UAE rider Abdullah Mohd Al Marri is out of next week’s showjumping World Championships as he has broken his leg in an accident.

The 42-year-old rider had been due to make his worlds debut in Aachen next week with BBS McGregor, with whom he represented the UAE at the Paris Olympics, but on Sunday (9 August) he said: “Sometimes sport has other plans for us”.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.