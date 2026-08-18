Six stunning champions crowned at the London leg of the 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour

From the senior stallion to the yearling filly champion, find out who shone at the Global Champions Arabians Tour in London

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Global Champions Arabians Tour senior stallion champion D Shahhar wears a gold embroidered rug and stands among the broader Dubai Arabian Horse Stud team after he won at the 2026 GCAT
Champion senior stallion D Shahhar is flanked by handler Paolo Capecci on the right, and Abdelaziz Al Marzooqi, the Dubai Arabian Horse Stud’s executive manager Abdelaziz Al Marzooqi and the broader team
(Image credit: Global Champions Arabian tour)

The 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT) London's played out spectacularly at the Royal Chelsea Hospital.

This was the fifth stage of six in the Europe and Middle East series. The Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat and Monaco championships have already played out, and Aachen will hold the final leg in September. An Americas tour is also ongoing, ahead of the world supreme showdown in Paris.

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.