The 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT) London's played out spectacularly at the Royal Chelsea Hospital.

This was the fifth stage of six in the Europe and Middle East series. The Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat and Monaco championships have already played out, and Aachen will hold the final leg in September. An Americas tour is also ongoing, ahead of the world supreme showdown in Paris.

More than 90 pure-bred Arabians from all over the globe did battle for these prestigious titles and the staggering $636,000 (close to £472,000) prize pot here. A further $4.1m (just over £3m) will be awarded to the top 20 males, females and handlers at the end of the 2026 season.

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Nine judges assessed each exhibit in every class, but there were 11 esteemed judges in attendance so that organisers could avoid clear conflicts of interest by swapping the combinations of officials.

Judges assess Nadira at GCAT London (Image credit: Global Champions Arabians Tour)

Officials carefully scrutinised the type, head and neck, body, legs and movement of each animal, awarding a mark out of 20 for these different components. These marks are used to create a ranking system and determine placings.

Global Champions Arabians Tour champions

Senior stallion

D Shahhar, champion senior stallion (Image credit: Global Champions Arabians Tour)

D Shahhar continued his remarkable undefeated run here, stealing the gold senior stallion championship with his exceptional presence. The Dubai Arabian Horse Stud’s home-bred six-year-old is sired by Excalibur EA out of D Shihanah was handled to victory by Paolo Capecci.

In reserve for the senior stallion spoils was eight-year-old Rhan Al Shahania, owned by HE Sheikha Reem M K Al Thani.

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Senior mare

D Dharya, the senior mares champion (Image credit: Global Champions Arabians Tour)

The Dubai Arabian Horse Stud delivered a one-two in the senior mare champion. The stud bred the eventual champion, D Seraj seven-year-old D Dhayrah, now owned by Al Mirqab Farm. She was shown by Giacomo Capacci to deliver a standout per performance and claim the title.

Taking the silver in the senior mare championship was the stud's retained D Najlah.

Junior filly

D Rowa, the junior fillies champion (Image credit: Global Champions Arabians Tour)

There was more success for the Dubai Arabian Horse Stud when Paolo Capecci led their home-bred Fa El Rasheem three-year-old D Rowa in the junior fillies showdown.

D Rowa beat Mashaof Stud’s Malika Najd into the silver spot in the junior fillies.

Junior colt

Synatra, the junior colts champion (Image credit: Global Champions Arabians Tour)

Al Shaqab’s Synatra, a Sharif Al Zobair three-year-old bred by Joseph Polo in the United States and shown here by Arnauld Mertens, landed gold in the junior colts championship – his second gold of the season.

Yearling colt

RDS Donatello is yearling colts champion (Image credit: Global Champions Arabians Tour)

Ajman Stud fielded two of the top picks in the yearling ranks: winning colt RDS Donatello and bronze filly, the Brazilian-bred HDF Izabella, who made an impressive debut here. Silver in the colts was awarded to Shawash Ajmal, owned by Turki Alothman.

Yearling filly

Sultanah Alarab stands yearling filly champion (Image credit: Global Champions Arabians Tour)

It was Hleetan Qatar Stud’s Sultanah Alarab who stole the show for gold in the yearling filly final ahead of Aljumail Stud's Shalwa Al Adwan.

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