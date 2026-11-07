Farewell to breeder, steward and former society president with a ‘lifelong passion’ for Arab horses
Obituary
By Marilyn Sweet
Alec Knott, the breeder and former president of the Arab Horse Society (AHS) died on 11 August, aged 83.
Alec was born and brought up in Mow Cop, Cheshire, and lived all his life in the Staffordshire area. He and his wife Lynn, who passed away in 2005, had a lifelong passion for Arab horses, initially owning and showing them. Lynn had ridden since childhood and always wanted an Arab, then got her wish when the mare Nabila was acquired from her breeder Lady Bamford.
After successfully handling Arabs in the show ring for various owners, Alec turned to stewarding. He toured the country helping at AHS-affiliated shows, joined by Lynn who was also a steward. He was part of the organising committee for the North Staffordshire AHS show, which grew to a two-day show with international judges and he was very proud to be elected president of AHS in 2019.
He was the quintessential steward, always immaculate, knowledgeable, polite and friendly, chatting readily to everyone and giving any nervous novices confidence. His ring would always run like clockwork.
The word “retirement” was not in Alec’s vocabulary but as he went into his 80s he started to take things a little more easily. His last appointment was at his favourite county show, Royal Cheshire, in the Arab ring. Sadly he was taken ill that day much to the dismay of his many friends inside and outside the ring and he passed away at home a few weeks later.
Alec and Lynn are survived by their daughter Jayne. The Arabian ridden classes will always echo with Alec’s “trot on please!” and he will be much missed.
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Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.