By Marilyn Sweet

Alec Knott, the breeder and former president of the Arab Horse Society (AHS) died on 11 August, aged 83.

Alec was born and brought up in Mow Cop, Cheshire, and lived all his life in the Staffordshire area. He and his wife Lynn, who passed away in 2005, had a lifelong passion for Arab horses, initially owning and showing them. Lynn had ridden since childhood and always wanted an Arab, then got her wish when the mare Nabila was acquired from her breeder Lady Bamford.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

After successfully handling Arabs in the show ring for various owners, Alec turned to stewarding. He toured the country helping at AHS-affiliated shows, joined by Lynn who was also a steward. He was part of the organising committee for the North Staffordshire AHS show, which grew to a two-day show with international judges and he was very proud to be elected president of AHS in 2019.

He was the quintessential steward, always immaculate, knowledgeable, polite and friendly, chatting readily to everyone and giving any nervous novices confidence. His ring would always run like clockwork.

The word “retirement” was not in Alec’s vocabulary but as he went into his 80s he started to take things a little more easily. His last appointment was at his favourite county show, Royal Cheshire, in the Arab ring. Sadly he was taken ill that day much to the dismay of his many friends inside and outside the ring and he passed away at home a few weeks later.

Alec and Lynn are survived by their daughter Jayne. The Arabian ridden classes will always echo with Alec’s “trot on please!” and he will be much missed.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors