Tom O’Brien, the multiple Grade One-winning jockey and two-time winner of the Welsh Grand National died from cancer on 10 November, aged 39.

Tom was born in Wexford, Ireland, on 28 November 1986. He started his career at Ballydoyle, working for his uncle, trainer Aidan O’Brien.

In 2004, Tom moved to the UK and joined trainer Philip Hobbs’ Sandhill stables in Somerset, where he remained for the duration of his career. Tom won the amateur championship during the 2005–06 season and was crowned champion conditional jockey the following season, having ridden 105 winners – a record that remains unbeaten.

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He was runner-up in the Grand National in 2007 on McKelvey and that December rode his first Grade One winner, Souffleur in the Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury. He won four more Grade Ones, including the 2022 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase with Thyme Hill.

Tom won the Welsh Grand National twice; in 2009 on Dream Alliance and 2018 on Elegant Escape. He rode two Cheltenham Festival winners, Silk Affair in the 2009 Fred Winter Juvenile Hurdle and Third Wind in the 2022 Pertemps Network Hurdle Final.

He recorded his 1,000th winner in Britain and Ireland on the Ian Williams-trained Head On in August 2021. Tom retired from the saddle in April 2023 and became a British Horseracing Authority steward.

A spokesperson for Phillip Hobbs and the Sandhill team described Tom as a “phenomenal jockey, but an equally phenomenal person”.

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“An absolute gentleman, he was someone who was a pleasure to be around and will be remembered so fondly by everyone lucky enough to have known him,” he said.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have crossed paths with Tom and will remember him not only for his achievements during his racing career, but also for the kind, genuine and wonderful person that he was. He will be hugely missed by everyone.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with his wife Hayley and their two wonderful boys, along with all of his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Tom is survived by Hayley and their children Toby and Archie.