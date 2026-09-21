Meet the world’s oldest polo player, aged 86, who’s looking forward to next season: ‘Life’s treated me very well’

John Nash is waiting for confirmation from Guinness World Records but is older than the previous record holder

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John Nash playing polo on a bay pony
(Image credit: Action Stills Polo)

Meet John Nash, the oldest active polo player in the world, who says he is already looking forward to next season – under strict instructions from his family not to fall off.

At the age of 86, John took part in qualifying matches at Toulston Polo Club near Tadcaster on 5-6 September. He was aiming to break the Guinness World Record held by Brazilian player Armando Klabin, who played in a tournament in Rio in 2017, aged 85.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.