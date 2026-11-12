‘It’s going to give riders something to think about’: Burghley cross-country course-designer shares hints for 2027

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Derek di Grazia, wearing a light blue shirt and a navy cap, stands in front of a pink and white cross-country fence in Burghley Park. His arm is raised as he talks about the combination.
Derek di Grazia, pictured at Burghley ahead of the 2026 event.
(Image credit: Future/Lucy Elder)

Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course-designer Derek di Grazia has confirmed that the 2027 track will run in the opposite direction to the past two events.

Derek, who has designed Burghley’s five-star course since 2022, shared a planning update for next year’s fixture during an autumn visit to the Lincolnshire parkland.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.