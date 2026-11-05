‘Faith in the human race restored’ for Olympic rider after road bike fall

The eventing legend thanked all those who came to his aid after a different type of fall to those he may have been used to

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Ian Stark smiling
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Eventing legend Ian Stark said his faith in the human race has been restored, by the actions of those who came to his aid after he came off his bike.

The five-time Olympic eventer turned course-designer said he was uninjured in the accident on Tuesday (3 November), when he was on his way to climb the Eildon Hills near Melrose in the Scottish borders, and ready for his next challenge.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.