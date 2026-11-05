‘Faith in the human race restored’ for Olympic rider after road bike fall

Eventing legend Ian Stark said his faith in the human race has been restored, by the actions of those who came to his aid after he came off his bike.

The five-time Olympic eventer turned course-designer said he was uninjured in the accident on Tuesday (3 November), when he was on his way to climb the Eildon Hills near Melrose in the Scottish borders, and ready for his next challenge.

“I was out on my road bike, cycling to Melrose to climb the Eildons when I had a stupid crash on the A7,” he said.

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“Totally my own doing but smashed my knee on the asphalt and it took me a minute or two to be able to get back on my feet!”

Ian said he wanted to thank the “endless” number of drivers who stopped to help and support him.

“As well as the paramedics who were driving past in an ambulance, turned round with blue lights flashing and offered to take me to hospital!” he said

“You have all completely restored my faith in the human race.”

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Ian Stark’s stellar career

Ian, who is now 72, is a lifelong hero of eventing. He represented Britain at five Olympics between 1984 and 2000, winning team silver three times and individual silver once, with Sir Wattie in 1988.

He was on the team that won world gold in 1986, and he and Murphy Himself won team and individual world silver four years later. He represented Britain at six European Championships, winning team gold each time, and individual gold in 1991 with Glenburnie, not to mention individual silver in 1987 with Sir Wattie and bronze in 1985 with Oxford Blue. He also won Badminton three times and is the only rider to have finished first and second in the same year, when he won in 1988 with Sir Wattie and came second with Glenburnie.

He became a top course-designer, at venues including Bramham, Blair Castle and the Maryland 5 Star, and was still competing at national level this season, aged 72.

“I’m absolutely ok today ready for the next venture but a huge grateful thank you to all who went out of their way to help an old man!” he said.

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