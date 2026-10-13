Chilli Morning clone wins with new rider: ‘There’s a bit of dynasty and intrigue’

The nine-year-old gelding won a British Eventing intermediate section at Little Downham

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Pictured Chilli Morning clone Chilli Morning III
(Image credit: Boots and Hooves)

Chilli Morning III, one of three Chilli Morning clones, has moved to a new rider.

The nine-year-old gelding, owned by Chris and Lisa Stone, has switched from Alex Hua Tian to world number one Tim Price.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.