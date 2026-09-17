Meet Beltane’s Prince Chilli – the gorgeous big skewbald winning hearts on his Blenheim debut: ‘He’s incredibly genuine and lovely’

Lucy Elder&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Image shows a skewbald horse in a dressage arena
(Image credit: Hannah Cole)

Beltane’s Prince Chilli has won hearts at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials where he is making his four-star debut with 2026 Burghley runner-up Katie Magee.

Eye-catching is widely overused when it comes to describing horses – but this gorgeous big skewbald is the exception.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.