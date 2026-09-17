Meet Beltane’s Prince Chilli – the gorgeous big skewbald winning hearts on his Blenheim debut: ‘He’s incredibly genuine and lovely’
Beltane’s Prince Chilli has won hearts at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials where he is making his four-star debut with 2026 Burghley runner-up Katie Magee.
Eye-catching is widely overused when it comes to describing horses – but this gorgeous big skewbald is the exception.
The British-bred nine-year-old, who is owned by Ann and Valerie Robson, is out of Nicola Wilson’s former advanced mare Beltane Queen and by Badminton winner Chilli Morning. Beltane Queen’s CV boasted numerous podium places at four-star, plus 19th place at Badminton 2015.
“He has a real pedigree for the sport,” said Katie, adding that they haven’t measured him to know just how tall he is – after all, a number, really, would be just that.
“He is obviously a very tall chap, he’s here to do his first CCI4*-S, so it’s all learning for him this week.
“He is a lovely horse. He tries so hard, he’s very big and still has a lot of strengthening to do, but he’s incredibly genuine and lovely.”
Beltane’s Prince Chilli has had a solid season so far, including many top 10 placings at intermediate and a cross-country jumping clear in his first advanced. This week, he is competing in the GFS Saddles CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses and is in mid-division after the opening day of dressage, on a score of 40.6.
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“He did his lateral work really nicely, it was just a shame that we got an extra change and then missed a change, but he did some lovely work as well so there’s lots to be excited about,” said Katie.
“He has a brilliant temperament, he moves really well and he has a huge scopey jump. His only real downside is his size and it’s just a case of trying to look after him, making sure that we keep him happy, and building for the future.”
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Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.