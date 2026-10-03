‘We’re very, very excited’: double world medallist and husband expecting first child

The couple will welcome their first child in March 2027

Becky Murray&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Pictured British par dressage rider Jemima Green and Fantabulous
(Image credit: Future)

Para dressage double world medallist Jemima Green and her husband Ed Chapman are expecting their first child.

“Baby Chapman” is due via surrogate in March 2027, and Jemima told H&H she and Ed are “very excited”.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.