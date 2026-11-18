Germany’s Ingrid Klimke and her European team gold medal-winning dressage ride Vayron NRW will part company as the 15-year-old is sold.

Ingrid, who took on the ride of Rudolf Spiekermann’s stallion in 2024 from Daniel Bachmann Andersen, confirmed the news yesterday (17 November).

“Unfortunately, Vayron’s owners have decided to sell him. That's why he’s leaving my stable,” she said.

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Vayron was produced at small tour by Helen Langehhanenberg from 2019 to February 2020. Denmark’s Daniel Bachmann Anderson took over the reins and produced Vayron up to grand prix. The pair contested the 2023 Europeans at Riesenbeck and in 2024 were part of the silver medal-winning team at the Paris Olympics.

Daniel and Vayron’s final competition was the Herning World Cup leg in October 2024. The following month Ingrid and Vayron made a winning debut together at the Kronenberg CDI3*, where they scored 73.61% in the grand prix.

In May 2025 they won the Hamburg CDI5* grand prix and were second in the special, and in July they won the Aachen CDI4* grand prix, securing their spot at the European Championships in Crozet in August. There Germany won team gold and Ingrid and Vayron finished 16th in the special, on 71.39%.

This year Ingrid and Vayron started their season at the Lier CDI4* in late February, where they were second in the grand prix and seventh in the special. In April they scored a grand prix personal best of 75.087% to finish second at the Hagen CDI4*.

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Hagen was Ingrid and Vayron’s final outing together. They had been aiming for the Aachen World Championships, but Vayron picked up an injury. They missed the first team selection trial, the German national championships (4-6 June), then on 17 June the German equestrian federation confirmed that Vayron was not fit for the second trial at the beginning of July, and so they were out of team contention.

“I'm very grateful for the special partnership and the shared successes we’ve been able to experience together,” said Ingrid.

“A special highlight is the team’s gold medal win at the European Championship in Crozet. I wish Vayron all the best for his future.”