It’s in the genes! Dressage legend wins World Cup class with grandson of her superstar mare

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Isabell Werth [GER] &amp; Viva Gold OLD winners of the FEI Dressage World Cup™ Grand Prix Freestyle at the Longines Equita Lyon 2026, Lyon, France, 30th of October 2026. PC©FEI/Lukasz Kowalski
(Image credit: ©FEI/Lukasz Kowalski)

In 2021, the great Weihegold OLD enjoyed the final win of her dazzling career in the World Cup leg at Lyon with her long-term partner Isabell Werth. Five years – and one day – from that moment, her grandson Viva Gold OLD stepped into the same arena with the same rider to win his World Cup debut (30 October).

The 10-year-old, who is in his first year at international grand prix, headed the freestyle with a huge new personal best of 87.89% – more than two percent ahead of nearest rivals, European champions Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus (85.81%).

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.