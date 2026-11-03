In 2021, the great Weihegold OLD enjoyed the final win of her dazzling career in the World Cup leg at Lyon with her long-term partner Isabell Werth. Five years – and one day – from that moment, her grandson Viva Gold OLD stepped into the same arena with the same rider to win his World Cup debut (30 October).

The 10-year-old, who is in his first year at international grand prix, headed the freestyle with a huge new personal best of 87.89% – more than two percent ahead of nearest rivals, European champions Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus (85.81%).

“Viva Gold was fantastic, I’m so proud of him,” said Isabell. “He has grown and developed enormously over the past months and weeks. He can really become an absolute top horse.”

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The stallion is a son of Exquis Vivaldi, out of Weihegold OLD’s daughter Weihronce. He has never finished outside the top two in international competition, and counts a son out of Laura Tomlinson’s grand prix mare Rose Of Bavaria among his progeny.

Watch Viva Gold’s winning test in the video below

Viva Gold and Isabell Werth light up Lyon! 💫 | FEI Dressage World Cup™ Lyon 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Belgian riders filled the next three spots. Justin, who won Thursday’s grand prix with Zonik Plus, said the 10-year-old was a “little more tense” in the freestyle.

“We had a very good connection [in the grand prix]; today it was more difficult to find that connection. Of course, I am still very happy with second place behind Isabell,” he said.

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Larissa Pauluis and Flambeau completed the podium on a score of 80.53%.

“Flambeau is still getting better and better at the age of 16,” said Larissa. “He was not always an easy horse when he was younger but we keep building a better partnership every time. He was completely there for me today.”

The next leg of the dressage World Cup is at Stuttgart on 13-14 November.