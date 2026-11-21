German dressage rider Dorothee Schneider has paid tribute to her London 2012 Olympic team silver medal-winning ride Diva Royal.

The Hannoverian mare by Don Frederico has died following a long retirement, aged 24.

“Some horses accompany you for a part of the journey, and some change an entire life,” said Dorothee.

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“Diva Royal was one of those horses for me, because with her I started many things. She was the first horse I was allowed to start at a German championship and then it was the Olympic Games right after. An absolute dream that came true in 2012 together with her and the Roth family in London.”

Diva Royal was competed as a young horse in the Bundeschampionate by Tom Berg. Dorothee took over the reins in 2009 for the Roth family; producing her alongside Stella-Charlotte Roth, who rode her at the 2010 young rider Europeans.

Dorothee and Diva Royal made their international debut together at the Frankfurt World Cup leg in December 2011, finishing third in both the grand prix (72.85%) and freestyle (77.03%).

In 2012 Dorothee and Diva had a strong campaign towards the London Olympics, they never finished below 70% or out of the top 10. At the Games they helped the team to a silver medal and finished seventh individually in the freestyle, on 81.66%. It was pre-agreed with the Roth family that Diva would return to Stella after the Games, and they had success at national under-25 level that autumn.

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“When I look back on that time, so many incredibly special moments and emotions come to mind; our time together, that extraordinary freestyle performance in Aachen, the nomination for the Olympics, and finally, entering the Olympic dressage arena,” said Dorothee.

“Diva Royal was so much more than just this one remarkable chapter in my sporting career. First and foremost, she was the horse of my student, Stella-Charlott Roth. Together they made the journey all the way to the grand prix level. It was truly special to accompany them on that path and to witness their development firsthand.”

Diva was retired from competition in 2013 after sustaining an injury. She became a broodmare and remained with the Roths.

“An accident brought her sports career to an end, far too soon. It is all the more wonderful, then, that she was able to spend so many subsequent years with the Roth family, out on expansive pastures as a mother, an aunt, the leader of the herd, and by the side of her beloved friend, Sissi,” said Dorothee.

“She lived a full life as a horse, and right up until the end, she was exactly where she belonged.

“Thank you for all the memories we shared – memories that will remain. Diva, you will always hold a very special place in my heart.”