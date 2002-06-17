Premier League winners at Wellington

Britain’s dressage riders rise to the challenge at Wellington Riding’s Premier League show in Hampshire

Emile Faurie and Dr and Mrs Wilfried Bechtolsheimer’s Russian-bred geldingInsterburg held off a strong challenge from Carl Hester and Donnersong in the Butchers Pet Care Grand Prix, with both riders scoring more than 70%.

Nicola Mc Givern and Active Equestrian’s Active Walero won the Ketterer intermediaire II qualifier on 71.06%, ahead of Carl with Donnersong in second and Donner Rhapsody in third place.

The grand prix freestyle went to Laura Brindle and Fabian II.

YoungHorse classes

Judge Nicky Barrett selected two winners in the four year-old section – Stephen Read’s Donner Romeo and Shena Kozuba-Kozubska’s Equi-Sense Destiny.

The five-year-old section went to Lady Bamford’s home-bred stallion Wild At Heart, ridden by Emile Faurie.

The Shearwater five-year-old international and national sections were both won by Heidi Troniseck’s Lenski, ridden by Amy Stovold.

Peter Storr’s unbeaten Wild Dancer, headed the national six year old section.

