Paris Olympic dressage teams: find out who will ride at the Games

    • Keep track of who will be riding in the dressage at this summer’s Olympics (30 July – 4 August) on this page – we will update the list as Paris Olympic dressage teams and individuals are announced.

    In total, there will be 60 starters in the dressage at this year’s Olympics. 15 teams of three will compete and there are also 15 individual spots for nations which have not qualified a team. Each team will also be taking a travelling reserve who will be able to swap in under certain circumstances.

    Paris Olympic dressage teams

    Austrian team

    • Florian Bacher with Fidertraum OLD
    • Victoria Max-Theurer with Abegglen
    • Christian Schumach with Te Quiero SF
    • Reserve: Stefan Lehfellner with Roberto Carlos MT

    Brazilian individual

    • João Victor Marcari Oliva with Feel Good VO or Escorial

    British team

    (The Brits have named four combinations, with a decision on which three combinations are on the team and which is the reserve to be announced later)

    Dutch team

    • Dinja van Liere with Hermes
    • Emmelie Scholtens with Indian Rock
    • Hans Peter Minderhoud with Toto Jr
    • Reserve: Edward Gal with Total US

    Dominican individual 

    • Yvonne Losos de Muñiz with Aquamarijn

    Ecuadorian individual

    Indian individual

    • Anush Agarwalla and Sir Caramello

    Irish individual

    • Abi Lyle with Giraldo

    Luxembourgian individual

    • Nicolas Wagner Ehlinger with Quarterback Junior

    Moldovan individual 

    • Alisa Glinka with Aachen or Abercrombie

    Moroccan individual

    • Yessin Rahmouni with All At Once

    New Zealand individual

    • Melissa Galloway with Windermere J’Obei W

    Norwegian individual

    • Isabel Freese with Total Hope

    Polish team

    • Sandra Sysojeva with Maxima Bella
    • Katarzyna Milczarek with Guapo
    • Zaneta Skowronska Kozubik with Love Me
    • Reserve: Aleksandra Szulc with Breakdance

    Singaporean individual

    • Caroline Chew with Blue Hors Zatchmo or Tribiani

    Swiss individual

    • Andrina Suter with Fibonacci

    US team

    • Adrienne Lyle with Helix
    • Marcus Orlob with Jane
    • Steffen Peters with Suppenkasper
    • Reserve: Endel Ots with Bohemian

    Venezuelan individual

    • Patricia Ferrando with Honnaisseur SJ

    H&H dressage and sport horse editor
    Oscar graduated from York St John University with a master’s degree in Literature in 2021 and joined Horse & Hound in October 2023. Oscar worked for top dressage rider Emile Faurie for four years after finishing an equine management course at college. Under Emile’s tutelage, Oscar competed at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelled with Emile’s horses to CDIs at Aachen, Vidauban, Saumur and Achlieiten. Oscar continues to compete in dressage, alongside his day job.
