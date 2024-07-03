Paris Olympic dressage teams: find out who will ride at the Games





Keep track of who will be riding in the dressage at this summer’s Olympics (30 July – 4 August) on this page – we will update the list as Paris Olympic dressage teams and individuals are announced.

In total, there will be 60 starters in the dressage at this year’s Olympics. 15 teams of three will compete and there are also 15 individual spots for nations which have not qualified a team. Each team will also be taking a travelling reserve who will be able to swap in under certain circumstances.

Paris Olympic dressage teams

Austrian team

Florian Bacher with Fidertraum OLD

Victoria Max-Theurer with Abegglen

Christian Schumach with Te Quiero SF

Reserve: Stefan Lehfellner with Roberto Carlos MT

Brazilian individual

João Victor Marcari Oliva with Feel Good VO or Escorial

British team

(The Brits have named four combinations, with a decision on which three combinations are on the team and which is the reserve to be announced later)

Dutch team

Dinja van Liere with Hermes

Emmelie Scholtens with Indian Rock

Hans Peter Minderhoud with Toto Jr

Reserve: Edward Gal with Total US

Dominican individual

Yvonne Losos de Muñiz with Aquamarijn

Ecuadorian individual

Julio Mendoza Loor with Jewel’s Goldstrike

Indian individual

Anush Agarwalla and Sir Caramello

Irish individual

Abi Lyle with Giraldo

Luxembourgian individual

Nicolas Wagner Ehlinger with Quarterback Junior

Moldovan individual

Alisa Glinka with Aachen or Abercrombie

Moroccan individual

Yessin Rahmouni with All At Once

New Zealand individual

Melissa Galloway with Windermere J’Obei W

Norwegian individual

Isabel Freese with Total Hope

Polish team

Sandra Sysojeva with Maxima Bella

Katarzyna Milczarek with Guapo

Zaneta Skowronska Kozubik with Love Me

Reserve: Aleksandra Szulc with Breakdance

Singaporean individual

Caroline Chew with Blue Hors Zatchmo or Tribiani

Swiss individual

Andrina Suter with Fibonacci

US team

Adrienne Lyle with Helix

Marcus Orlob with Jane

Steffen Peters with Suppenkasper

Reserve: Endel Ots with Bohemian

Venezuelan individual

Patricia Ferrando with Honnaisseur SJ

You may also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.