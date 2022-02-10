Heading to the British Showjumping Spring Championships? Find a place to stay nearby

This year the British Showjumping Spring Championships will be hosted at Northcote Stud, Lancashire. We’ve put together a list of places to stay near Northcote Stud, including nearby hotels and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. The Spring Championships will run on 24–27 March – and at the time of writing, all accommodation below had some availability, but they are filling up fast so don’t hang around.
Check out these places to stay near Northcote Stud listed in order of distance from the venue (BB6 8BE)…
Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho
Distance to Northcote Stud: 0.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
ViewLangho, Langho
Distance to Northcote Stud: 1.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Nab View Cottage, Whalley
Distance to Northcote Stud: 2.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Dean Clough Lodge, Wilpshire
Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.1 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Sunnyside Shreyas, Wilpshire
Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
Beeches Cottage, Blackburn
Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Lux Cottage, Blackburn
Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Willows Cottage, Blackburn
Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Shreyas Cottage, Blackburn
Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
The Gatehouse, Clitheroe
Distance to Northcote Stud: 4.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
The Millstone, Mellor
Distance to Northcote Stud: 5.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Mercure Blackburn Dunkenhalgh Hotel & Spa, Blackburn
Distance to Northcote Stud: 5.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
Hampton By Hilton Blackburn
Distance to Northcote Stud: 5.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Chimneys Guest House, Blackburn
Distance to Northcote Stud: 5.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Premier Inn Blackburn Town Centre
Distance to Northcote Stud: 6.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Bayley Arms, Clitheroe
Distance to Northcote Stud: 7.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Burnley West Higher Trapp Hotel, Padiham
Distance to Northcote Stud: 7.5 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Travelodge Blackburn M65
Distance to Northcote Stud: 9.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Travelodge Burnley
Distance to Northcote Stud: 11.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
