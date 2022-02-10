{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Heading to the British Showjumping Spring Championships? Find a place to stay nearby

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • This year the British Showjumping Spring Championships will be hosted at Northcote Stud, Lancashire. We’ve put together a list of places to stay near Northcote Stud, including nearby hotels and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. The Spring Championships will run on 24–27 March – and at the time of writing, all accommodation below had some availability, but they are filling up fast so don’t hang around.

    Check out these places to stay near Northcote Stud listed in order of distance from the venue (BB6 8BE)…

    Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 0.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    ViewLangho, Langho

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 1.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Nab View Cottage, Whalley

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 2.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Dean Clough Lodge, Wilpshire

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.1 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Sunnyside Shreyas, Wilpshire

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Beeches Cottage, Blackburn

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Lux Cottage, Blackburn

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Willows Cottage, Blackburn

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Shreyas Cottage, Blackburn

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    The Gatehouse, Clitheroe

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 4.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    The Millstone, Mellor

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 5.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Mercure Blackburn Dunkenhalgh Hotel & Spa, Blackburn

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 5.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Hampton By Hilton Blackburn

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 5.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Chimneys Guest House, Blackburn

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 5.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Blackburn Town Centre

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 6.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Bayley Arms, Clitheroe

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 7.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Burnley West Higher Trapp Hotel, Padiham

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 7.5 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Travelodge Blackburn M65

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 9.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    Travelodge Burnley

    Distance to Northcote Stud: 11.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

