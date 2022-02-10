Heading to the British Showjumping Spring Championships? Find a place to stay nearby





This year the British Showjumping Spring Championships will be hosted at Northcote Stud, Lancashire. We’ve put together a list of places to stay near Northcote Stud, including nearby hotels and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. The Spring Championships will run on 24–27 March – and at the time of writing, all accommodation below had some availability, but they are filling up fast so don’t hang around.

Check out these places to stay near Northcote Stud listed in order of distance from the venue (BB6 8BE)…

Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho

Distance to Northcote Stud: 0.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com

ViewLangho, Langho

Distance to Northcote Stud: 1.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Nab View Cottage, Whalley

Distance to Northcote Stud: 2.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Dean Clough Lodge, Wilpshire

Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.1 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Sunnyside Shreyas, Wilpshire

Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com

Beeches Cottage, Blackburn

Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Lux Cottage, Blackburn

Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Willows Cottage, Blackburn

Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Shreyas Cottage, Blackburn

Distance to Northcote Stud: 3.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

The Gatehouse, Clitheroe

Distance to Northcote Stud: 4.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

The Millstone, Mellor

Distance to Northcote Stud: 5.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Mercure Blackburn Dunkenhalgh Hotel & Spa, Blackburn

Distance to Northcote Stud: 5.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Hampton By Hilton Blackburn

Distance to Northcote Stud: 5.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Chimneys Guest House, Blackburn

Distance to Northcote Stud: 5.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn Blackburn Town Centre

Distance to Northcote Stud: 6.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Bayley Arms, Clitheroe

Distance to Northcote Stud: 7.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Burnley West Higher Trapp Hotel, Padiham

Distance to Northcote Stud: 7.5 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Travelodge Blackburn M65

Distance to Northcote Stud: 9.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

Travelodge Burnley

Distance to Northcote Stud: 11.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

