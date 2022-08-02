{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Hotels near East of England Showground: perfect for Equifest and other events

    • The East of England Showground is best known in equestrian circles for being the home of Equifest (18–20 August 2022). Finding hotels near East of England Showground will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

    We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near East of England Showground, but apartments and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the venue (PE2 6XE).

    Hotels near East of England Showground

    Holiday Inn Express Peterborough

    Distance to East of England Showground: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Peterborough Marriott Hotel

    Distance to East of England Showground: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Peterborough (Ferry Meadows)

    Distance to East of England Showground: 1.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Orton Hall Hotel & Spa, Orton Longueville

    Distance to East of England Showground: 2.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Days Inn Peterborough

    Distance to East of England Showground: 2.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Holiday Inn Peterborough West

    Distance to East of England Showground: 3.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Travelodge Peterborough Alwalton

    Distance to East of England Showground: 3.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    The Crown Inn, Elton

    Distance to East of England Showground: 3.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Dragonfly Hotel Peterborough

    Distance to East of England Showground: 3.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Peterborough City Centre

    Distance to East of England Showground: 4.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Premier Inn Peterborough (Hampton)

    Distance to East of England Showground: 4.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Travelodge Peterborough Central

    Distance to East of England Showground: 4.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    The Sibson Inn Hotel, Stibbington

    Distance to East of England Showground: 5.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Holiday lets and apartments near East of England Showground

    Kelburn Road House, Alwalton

    Distance to East of England Showground: 0.6 miles | Type: 3-bed house |

    View at booking.com

    Bushfield House Apartments, Orton Goldhay

    Distance to East of England Showground: 1.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartments |

    View at booking.com

    Chandlers House Apartment, Orton Brimbles

    Distance to East of England Showground: 1.4 miles | Type: 3-bed apartments |

    View at booking.com

    Clayton House, Orton Malborne

    Distance to East of England Showground: 1.4 miles | Type: 6-bed house |

    View at booking.com

    River Nene Cottages, Water Newton

    Distance to East of England Showground: 2.4 miles | Type: 1-bed and 2-bed house |

    View at booking.com

    Hargate Way House, Hampton Hargate

    Distance to East of England Showground: 3.2 miles | Type: 4-bed house |

    View at booking.com

    Freshwater Road House, Hampton Vale

    Distance to East of England Showground: 3.4 miles | Type: 4-bed house |

    View at booking.com

    Boleyn Avenue House, Peterborough

    Distance to East of England Showground: 3.5 miles | Type: 4-bed house |

    View at booking.com

    Four Chimneys House, Hampton Vale

    Distance to East of England Showground: 3.5 miles | Type: 4-bed house |

    View at booking.com

    Kennedy Street House, Hampton Vale

    Distance to East of England Showground: 3.5 miles | Type: 6-bed house |

    View at booking.com

    Stonewort Avenue House, Hampton Vale

    Distance to East of England Showground: 3.5 miles | Type: 3-bed house |

    View at booking.com

    Eldern Apartments, Orton Malborne

    Distance to East of England Showground: 3.8 miles | Type: 2-bed apartments |

    View at booking.com

    Bluebird House, Hampton

    Distance to East of England Showground: 4 miles | Type: 5-bed house |

    View at booking.com

    The Sunny House, Hampton

    Distance to East of England Showground: 4.2 miles | Type: 4-bed house |

    View at booking.com

