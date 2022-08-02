The East of England Showground is best known in equestrian circles for being the home of Equifest (18–20 August 2022). Finding hotels near East of England Showground will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.
We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near East of England Showground, but apartments and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the venue (PE2 6XE).
Hotels near East of England Showground
Holiday Inn Express Peterborough
Distance to East of England Showground: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Peterborough Marriott Hotel
Distance to East of England Showground: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at booking.com
Premier Inn Peterborough (Ferry Meadows)
Distance to East of England Showground: 1.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at premierinn.com
Orton Hall Hotel & Spa, Orton Longueville
Distance to East of England Showground: 2.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Days Inn Peterborough
Distance to East of England Showground: 2.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at booking.com
Holiday Inn Peterborough West
Distance to East of England Showground: 3.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Travelodge Peterborough Alwalton
Distance to East of England Showground: 3.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at travelodge.co.uk
The Crown Inn, Elton
Distance to East of England Showground: 3.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at booking.com
Dragonfly Hotel Peterborough
Distance to East of England Showground: 3.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |
View at booking.com
Premier Inn Peterborough City Centre
Distance to East of England Showground: 4.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at premierinn.com
Premier Inn Peterborough (Hampton)
Distance to East of England Showground: 4.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at premierinn.com
Travelodge Peterborough Central
Distance to East of England Showground: 4.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at travelodge.co.uk
The Sibson Inn Hotel, Stibbington
Distance to East of England Showground: 5.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Holiday lets and apartments near East of England Showground
Kelburn Road House, Alwalton
Distance to East of England Showground: 0.6 miles | Type: 3-bed house |
View at booking.com
Bushfield House Apartments, Orton Goldhay
Distance to East of England Showground: 1.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartments |
View at booking.com
Chandlers House Apartment, Orton Brimbles
Distance to East of England Showground: 1.4 miles | Type: 3-bed apartments |
View at booking.com
Clayton House, Orton Malborne
Distance to East of England Showground: 1.4 miles | Type: 6-bed house |
View at booking.com
River Nene Cottages, Water Newton
Distance to East of England Showground: 2.4 miles | Type: 1-bed and 2-bed house |
View at booking.com
Hargate Way House, Hampton Hargate
Distance to East of England Showground: 3.2 miles | Type: 4-bed house |
View at booking.com
Freshwater Road House, Hampton Vale
Distance to East of England Showground: 3.4 miles | Type: 4-bed house |
View at booking.com
Boleyn Avenue House, Peterborough
Distance to East of England Showground: 3.5 miles | Type: 4-bed house |
View at booking.com
Four Chimneys House, Hampton Vale
Distance to East of England Showground: 3.5 miles | Type: 4-bed house |
View at booking.com
Kennedy Street House, Hampton Vale
Distance to East of England Showground: 3.5 miles | Type: 6-bed house |
View at booking.com
Stonewort Avenue House, Hampton Vale
Distance to East of England Showground: 3.5 miles | Type: 3-bed house |
View at booking.com
Eldern Apartments, Orton Malborne
Distance to East of England Showground: 3.8 miles | Type: 2-bed apartments |
View at booking.com
Bluebird House, Hampton
Distance to East of England Showground: 4 miles | Type: 5-bed house |
View at booking.com
The Sunny House, Hampton
Distance to East of England Showground: 4.2 miles | Type: 4-bed house |
View at booking.com
