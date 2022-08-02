



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The East of England Showground is best known in equestrian circles for being the home of Equifest (18–20 August 2022). Finding hotels near East of England Showground will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near East of England Showground, but apartments and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the venue (PE2 6XE).

Hotels near East of England Showground

Holiday Inn Express Peterborough

Distance to East of England Showground: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Peterborough Marriott Hotel

Distance to East of England Showground: < ½ mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn Peterborough (Ferry Meadows)

Distance to East of England Showground: 1.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Orton Hall Hotel & Spa, Orton Longueville

Distance to East of England Showground: 2.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Days Inn Peterborough

Distance to East of England Showground: 2.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Holiday Inn Peterborough West

Distance to East of England Showground: 3.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Travelodge Peterborough Alwalton

Distance to East of England Showground: 3.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

The Crown Inn, Elton

Distance to East of England Showground: 3.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Dragonfly Hotel Peterborough

Distance to East of England Showground: 3.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn Peterborough City Centre

Distance to East of England Showground: 4.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Premier Inn Peterborough (Hampton)

Distance to East of England Showground: 4.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Travelodge Peterborough Central

Distance to East of England Showground: 4.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

The Sibson Inn Hotel, Stibbington

Distance to East of England Showground: 5.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Holiday lets and apartments near East of England Showground

Kelburn Road House, Alwalton

Distance to East of England Showground: 0.6 miles | Type: 3-bed house |

View at booking.com

Bushfield House Apartments, Orton Goldhay

Distance to East of England Showground: 1.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartments |

View at booking.com

Chandlers House Apartment, Orton Brimbles

Distance to East of England Showground: 1.4 miles | Type: 3-bed apartments |

View at booking.com

Clayton House, Orton Malborne

Distance to East of England Showground: 1.4 miles | Type: 6-bed house |

View at booking.com

River Nene Cottages, Water Newton

Distance to East of England Showground: 2.4 miles | Type: 1-bed and 2-bed house |

View at booking.com

Hargate Way House, Hampton Hargate

Distance to East of England Showground: 3.2 miles | Type: 4-bed house |

View at booking.com

Freshwater Road House, Hampton Vale

Distance to East of England Showground: 3.4 miles | Type: 4-bed house |

View at booking.com

Boleyn Avenue House, Peterborough

Distance to East of England Showground: 3.5 miles | Type: 4-bed house |

View at booking.com

Four Chimneys House, Hampton Vale

Distance to East of England Showground: 3.5 miles | Type: 4-bed house |

View at booking.com

Kennedy Street House, Hampton Vale

Distance to East of England Showground: 3.5 miles | Type: 6-bed house |

View at booking.com

Stonewort Avenue House, Hampton Vale

Distance to East of England Showground: 3.5 miles | Type: 3-bed house |

View at booking.com

Eldern Apartments, Orton Malborne

Distance to East of England Showground: 3.8 miles | Type: 2-bed apartments |

View at booking.com

Bluebird House, Hampton

Distance to East of England Showground: 4 miles | Type: 5-bed house |

View at booking.com

The Sunny House, Hampton

Distance to East of England Showground: 4.2 miles | Type: 4-bed house |

View at booking.com

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.