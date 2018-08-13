Going on holiday? 11 things you’ll want to take with you

If you’re heading out on a summer holiday, here are some useful items to help you enjoy your break to the maximum — of course they all have an equestrian twist

NB: The shopping links below are provided to help you buy these items. We earn a small commission from these links.



These giant unicorn float are all the rage at the moment. Suitable for home pools, lakes, beaches and rivers etc and is a perfect way to combine relaxation and fun on the water. This one is lightweight, portable, easy to inflate with a pump or a hair-dryer and is quick to deflate. This float also includes two built in handles, is hard wearing and is designed to hold two adults.

Buy now: Giant Inflatable Unicorn water float from £39.99



Beautifully soft, these velour towels are printed with four stunning horses. Perfect for your holidays whether you are sunbathing, on the beach or swimming.

Buy now: Soft Velour Horse design towel from £19.99



These ID tags are great for any kind of luggage, suitcases or anything you would like to put your ID on. They are simple, weather resistant and easy to spot in baggage reclaim.

Buy now: Unicorn Luggage tags from £0.89



This stylish Passport Holder offers the perfect way to add protection and create individual style for your passport. All of these cases are custom made to order and contain card slots as well.

Buy now: Accessories4Life Horse Print Passport holder from £8.95



A pack of playing cards is a must have for going on holiday. Not only can they kill time for when you are travelling but also provide great family entertainment once the sun has gone down. These come in a study case and feature a fun horsey design.

Buy now: Horse Playing cards from £7.99



These fun, horse patterned flip flops are lightweight and non-slip with rapid rebound material absorbs shock, reducing stress on feet, ankles and knees. Great for beach walks or lounging around by the pool.

Buy now: Horse Racing Flip flops from £9.99



This wrap around beach dress is perfect for your summer holiday as it will protect you from the sun but is also cool, flattering and stylish. The spaghetti straps means you can wear it in many different ways, around the neck, on the shoulder or just tucked around the waist.

Buy now: Horse Swimsuit Cover-up from £15.99



A good book is a must for your holidays. You can read it while travelling or relaxing by the pool. This newly published book is set in April 1945, as Allied bombs rain down on Europe. The famous white Lipizzaner stallions of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna are scattered across rural Austria and Czechoslovakia in areas soon to be swallowed up by Soviet forces. This book tells the story of Operation Cowboy, a small, highly mobile US task force sent deep behind German lines, to rescue the horses before the Soviets arrive. With help from surrendered German soldiers and liberated prisoners of war they battle with the ruthless Red Army in the last few days of the war in Europe.

Buy now: Ghost Riders: Operation Cowboy, the World War Two Mission to Save the World’s Finest Horses from £13.99



This humorous bag is made of 100% cotton, hand made to order and comes in many different colours. A great beach bag to hold all you holiday essentials.

Buy now: HippoWarehouse Horse Rider Evolution tote £8



This inflatable neck pillow is an essential for long flights or road trips. The shape has been especially designed to support and stabilize your head and neck so you can sleep more comfortably. And even better, the pillow insert is inflatable, so it folds flat and stores easily when you don’t need it.

Buy now: Queen of Cases travel neck pillow from £14.75



This bag is small enough to be your flight carry on, has wheels, an extendable handle, is spacious, has two external pockers and a nice horse design. This bag will not only be useful on flights but also as weekend bag.

Buy now: LeahWard Holdall Travel bag from £22.99

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.