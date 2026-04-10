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The best fly fringes for horses are a simple yet effective way of preventing bothersome flies from landing on your horse’s face. They act as a longer and more effective forelock that moves with your horse to deter flies from landing and moving them off if they do.

They’re also a great option if your horse doesn’t tolerate the best fly masks well or you’re looking for a solution for when you’re riding. I’ve rounded up some of the latest fly fringes for horses below.

Best fly fringes for horses

LeMieux Fly Fringe

Colours: Blossom, aqua or dusk

Sizes: Pony, cob or full

This fly fringe can be used without a headcollar. It has a touch-tape fastening on one side of the throat strap for easy use and the silicone-dipped ends help it move freely across the horse’s face.

Saxon Fly Fringe

Colours: Black, navy, blue, green, pink or purple

Sizes: Pony or full

This fringe is adjustable and easy to attach without the need for a headcollar. It fastens with Velcro.

Elico Fulford Elasticated Fly Fringe

Colours: Black/red or navy/royal

Sizes: Pony, cob or full

This fly fringe features a comfortable elasticated headstrap for easy use without the need for a headcollar.

Fouganza Fly Fringe

Colours: Black

Sizes: Full

This fly fringe can be worn without a headcollar. It features two strings at the top to prevent the browband drooping and can be adjusted with touch-tape at the throatlash.

Waldhausen Grazing Halter with Fly Fringe

Colours: Black or red

Sizes: Shetland, pony, cob, full or extra full

This field-safe headcollar with integrated fly fringe offers both safety and comfort for grazing. The headpiece and throat strap are both secured with Velcro fastenings which release when pressure is applied, it’s lightweight and has no metal fittings.

QHP Anti-Fly Fringe With Ears

Colours: Black

Sizes: Shetland, pony, cob or full

This fringe has an elasticated throat lash and can be used without a headcollar. It features fine mesh ears, offering further fly protection for your horse, plus a loop so it can be attached to a fly rug for extra security.

Hy Equestrian Fly Fringe

Colours: Blue, green, pink or multi

Sizes: One size

This traditional fly fringe fastens to a headcollar or bridle with touch-tape at each side. Made from heavy, good quality, cotton yarn.

Saxon Fly Fringe With Ears

Colours: Black

Sizes: Pony, cob or full

With ears for added protection from flies and insects, this fly fringe fastens with a fully adjustable touch-tape throat lash and can be used without a headcollar.

QHP Anti-Fly Fringe Extra

Colours: Zebra, black or navy

Sizes: Mini shetland, Shetland, pony, cob, full or extra full

This fly fringe has an adjustable throat lash and can be used without the need for a headcollar. It also features a padded browband and headpiece, and fastens with a buckle, which is likely to be more hardwearing than Velcro, but harder to break in an emergency.

Types of fly fringes

Fly fringes are available in two main styles – ones that need to be attached to a headcollar or bridle, and ones that can be worn alone. If you’re looking for a fly fringe to wear while riding, opting for one that attaches to the bridle will mean there’s less unnecessary bulk around your horse’s head.

However, many of the headcollar-free varieties are fastened with Velcro, which makes them a safer option for the field if you don’t already have one of the best field-safe headcollars. Some fly fringes also have ears – similar to an ear bonnet – and so provide your horse with additional protection.

How to keep flies off horses

The most effective fly protection for your horse uses a range of methods. The best defence is preventing flies from landing, which can be achieved using the best fly spray, as well as best fly gels and physical barriers like best fly rugs and best fly boots.

Benefits of fly fringes

Fly fringes for horses offer added protection and increasing your horse’s comfort by reducing irritation from flies on their face against flies and other biting insects. They’re a great alternative to a fly mask if your horse gets too hot and gets his fly mask off.

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