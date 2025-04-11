From tweed to tech: 7 best men’s show jackets for style and performance in the ring

From the moment you enter the ring to the final salute, the best men’s show jackets play a key role in how you feel and perform. It’s not just about looking the part – although a well-cut, tailored jacket will certainly earn points for presentation – it’s about comfort, confidence and staying cool under pressure.
So whether you’re replacing a worn favourite, upgrading for a major championship, or just looking for a jacket that fits you better, we’ve rounded up some of the best men’s show jackets out there – and what to consider before you invest.
Best men’s show jackets: H&H’s quick guide
Best technical competition jacket: Samshield Louis Air Jacket
Best value tweed: Shires Aubrion Saratoga Jacket
Best premium pick: Cavalleria Toscana Men’s Lightweight Competition Jacket
Best budget pick: Premier Equine Enzo Men’s Competition Jacket
Samshield Louis Air Jacket
Material: High-stretch, perforated technical fabric
Colours: Black, navy
Sizes: EU 42–56
RRP: £399
Reasons to buy
- Ultra-lightweight and breathable for hot conditions
- Sleek, minimalist look with smart detailing
- High-end tailoring with excellent freedom of movement
Reasons to avoid
- Premium price point
- Perforated fabric offers less warmth in cooler weather
A great option for competitors who want performance, polish and a truly breathable jacket. Made entirely from a perforated stretch fabric, it’s exceptionally lightweight and engineered to maximise airflow – perfect for staying cool in the saddle.
Its sharp, minimalist design is elevated by subtle Samshield branding, a hidden zip beneath the button front for a clean line and laser-cut finishes. I own this jacket, and although it comes at a higher price, the comfort, fit and technical advantages make it more than worth it. It’s comfortable to wear, feels very lightweight and not at all restrictive, and it’s easily washable – which is always a bonus. I think it’s a standout choice if you’re looking to invest in performance without compromising on style.
Shires Aubrion Saratoga Jacket
Material: Wool-rich tweed with full satin lining
Colours: Dark green check, rust check, oak brown check
Sizes: 32–52in
RRP: £149.99
Reasons to buy
- Smart tailored cut
- Ideal for showing or sports requiring a traditional look
- Smart details, including proper pockets
Reasons to avoid
- Wool blend may feel warm in hot weather and dry clean only
- Traditional styling won’t suit those looking for a sportier look
A timeless-looking competition jacket, crafted from a wool-rich tweed that’s as sharp in the saddle as it is ringside. Designed for freedom of movement, it’s fully lined in smooth satin and cut for a flattering, elegant silhouette – while not being overly slim-fitting.
Classic features such as rear vents, a three-button front and flap pockets bring a traditional feel, making it a strong choice for showing and hunting. While it may be a little warm for mid-summer classes, this jacket offers polish and practicality for a range of disciplines.
Cavalleria Toscana Men’s Lightweight Competition Jacket
Material: Lightweight technical stretch fabric
Colours: Black, navy, grey
Sizes: EU 42–54
RRP: £495
Reasons to buy
- Sleek, minimalist Italian styling
- Ultra-light, breathable and flexible
- Water- and dirt-repellent finish
Reasons to avoid
- Premium price point
For riders who value elegance and performance, this jacket delivers both. Crafted in Italy from high-tech stretch fabric, it offers exceptional freedom of movement while maintaining a sharp, classic-cut silhouette.
Its unlined construction keeps weight to a minimum while still offering water- and antibacterial properties, as well as UV protection, ideal for unpredictable competition days. Discreet branding and refined tailoring give it a clean, modern finish that works as well in the warm-up as it does in the arena. While it sits at the very upper end of the price scale, this jacket is a favourite for competitors who want a blend of luxury and function.
Premier Equine Enzo Men’s Competition Jacket
Material: Lightweight softshell with four-way stretch
Colours: Black, navy
Sizes: 36–46in
RRP: £140
Reasons to buy
- Lightweight and breathable softshell fabric
- Water-resistant and quick-drying
- Machine-washable
Reasons to avoid
- Less traditional than tweed or wool options
Designed for riders who value comfort without compromising on polish, the Premier Equine Enzo is a sporty, lightweight jacket made from water-resistant softshell fabric with four-way stretch. It’s unlined and unstructured, giving it a flexible, breathable feel that works particularly well on warmer days or during intense competition.
Subtle details like the branded buttons, neat twin vents and hidden zip under the button placket keep things looking smart. It’s also machine washable – a bonus for busy riders. While it leans more technical than traditional, the Enzo is a practical, modern choice for jumping and dressage riders looking for easy movement and understated style.
Pikeur Men’s Teo Jacket
Material: Technical jersey with mesh-lined sections
Colours: Black, navy, dark green
Sizes: EU 44–58
RRP: £252.95
Reasons to buy
- Smart, tailored cut with modern detailing
- Breathable mesh inserts for ventilation
- Machine-washable
Reasons to avoid
- Slimmer fit may not suit all body shapes
The Pikeur Teo blends traditional tailoring with modern performance features, making it a popular choice for riders who want both form and function. The lightweight, stretchy jersey fabric allows for freedom of movement in the saddle, while strategically placed mesh inserts help regulate temperature – ideal for long days at summer shows.
The minimalist design is sharp and elegant, with subtle Pikeur branding, flap pockets, and a three-button front. It’s machine-washable and quick to dry, making it as practical as it is stylish. For riders who prefer a sleek, contemporary silhouette with technical comfort, the Teo ticks all the right boxes.
HKM Men’s Competition Jacket (Mike)
Material: 65% nylon, 32% polyester, 8% elastane
Colours: Black, navy
Sizes: EU 36–44
RRP: £110.95
Reasons to buy
- Great value for money
- Lightweight and machine washable
- Classic look with a comfortable fit
Reasons to avoid
- Less technical than premium options
A solid entry-level jacket, the HKM Mike offers a smart, understated look at a very accessible price point. It’s made from lightweight polyester with a hint of stretch, allowing for comfortable movement in the saddle, and it’s fully machine washable – making post-show clean-up refreshingly easy.
The simple design features two rear vents, subtle piping on the collar, and a three-button front. While it may not have the tailored finesse or technical features of higher-end jackets, it’s a reliable and practical option for those new to competing or working to a tighter budget.
Schockemöhle Air Cool Jacket Gents
Material: Lightweight mesh fabric with stretch
Colours: Black, dark grey, navy
Sizes: EU 44–58
RRP: £199.95
Reasons to buy
- Breathable mesh construction keeps you cool
- High stretch for comfort and freedom of movement
- Sharp, athletic tailoring
Reasons to avoid
- Limited insulation for colder months
Designed with summer competitors in mind, the Schockemöhle Air Cool Jacket lives up to its name. Made from an airy, perforated mesh fabric with plenty of stretch, it offers excellent ventilation and comfort – even in the heat of competition.
The cut is modern and flattering, with clean lines, minimalist buttons and subtle branding. It’s a great choice for riders looking for a cooler alternative to classic jackets, especially in warmer weather or for indoor arenas that tend to run hot. While it’s not the warmest for winter wear, this is a polished, performance-minded piece with all-day wearability.
How to choose the best men’s show jacket
It’s all about fit, comfort, and practicality. You want something that feels good to ride in, moves with you, and still looks smart in the ring. Prioritise lightweight, technical fabrics with stretch, especially if you’re competing in warmer weather or jumping multiple rounds.
Breathability, moisture-wicking, and handy details like well-placed vents make a real difference on a long day. And don’t forget to double-check the style rules for your discipline before you buy.
How did we pick the best men’s jackets in this guide?
We’ve pulled together a mix of hands-on experience, expert advice and rider reviews to create this shortlist. We’ve covered a range of price points and styles, but always with performance, comfort and value in mind.
Technical fabrics, smart tailoring and providing a range of jackets that cover several disciplines were top priorities.
What colours are allowed for men’s show jackets?
It depends on your discipline. In dressage, any single-colour jacket, tailcoat or waistcoat is allowed, including subtle pinstripes, contrast piping, coloured collars or even discreet crystals. Tweed is fine too, as long as it’s subtle. Here’s a full guide on what to wear for dressage.
For showjumping, classic shades like navy, black or grey are safe bets, but you’ll often see bolder colours and smart trims, especially in jump-offs. Here’s a full guide on what to wear for showjumping.
Showing is stricter: tweed jackets are standard for working hunter and native classes, while hacks and riding horse sections call for a darker, formal jacket. Stick to muted tweeds and avoid anything too loud. Here’s a full guide on what to wear for showing.
Always double-check your rulebook before competing – guidelines can vary!
