From tweed to tech: 7 best men’s show jackets for style and performance in the ring

From the moment you enter the ring to the final salute, the best men’s show jackets play a key role in how you feel and perform. It’s not just about looking the part – although a well-cut, tailored jacket will certainly earn points for presentation – it’s about comfort, confidence and staying cool under pressure.

So whether you’re replacing a worn favourite, upgrading for a major championship, or just looking for a jacket that fits you better, we’ve rounded up some of the best men’s show jackets out there – and what to consider before you invest.

Samshield Louis Air Jacket

Material: High-stretch, perforated technical fabric

Colours: Black, navy

Sizes: EU 42–56

RRP: £399

Reasons to buy

Ultra-lightweight and breathable for hot conditions

Sleek, minimalist look with smart detailing

High-end tailoring with excellent freedom of movement

Reasons to avoid

Premium price point

Perforated fabric offers less warmth in cooler weather

A great option for competitors who want performance, polish and a truly breathable jacket. Made entirely from a perforated stretch fabric, it’s exceptionally lightweight and engineered to maximise airflow – perfect for staying cool in the saddle.

Its sharp, minimalist design is elevated by subtle Samshield branding, a hidden zip beneath the button front for a clean line and laser-cut finishes. I own this jacket, and although it comes at a higher price, the comfort, fit and technical advantages make it more than worth it. It’s comfortable to wear, feels very lightweight and not at all restrictive, and it’s easily washable – which is always a bonus. I think it’s a standout choice if you’re looking to invest in performance without compromising on style.





Shires Aubrion Saratoga Jacket

Material: Wool-rich tweed with full satin lining

Colours: Dark green check, rust check, oak brown check

Sizes: 32–52in

RRP: £149.99

Reasons to buy

Smart tailored cut

Ideal for showing or sports requiring a traditional look

Smart details, including proper pockets

Reasons to avoid

Wool blend may feel warm in hot weather and dry clean only

Traditional styling won’t suit those looking for a sportier look

A timeless-looking competition jacket, crafted from a wool-rich tweed that’s as sharp in the saddle as it is ringside. Designed for freedom of movement, it’s fully lined in smooth satin and cut for a flattering, elegant silhouette – while not being overly slim-fitting.

Classic features such as rear vents, a three-button front and flap pockets bring a traditional feel, making it a strong choice for showing and hunting. While it may be a little warm for mid-summer classes, this jacket offers polish and practicality for a range of disciplines.





Cavalleria Toscana Men’s Lightweight Competition Jacket

Material: Lightweight technical stretch fabric

Colours: Black, navy, grey

Sizes: EU 42–54

RRP: £495

Reasons to buy

Sleek, minimalist Italian styling

Ultra-light, breathable and flexible

Water- and dirt-repellent finish

Reasons to avoid

Premium price point

For riders who value elegance and performance, this jacket delivers both. Crafted in Italy from high-tech stretch fabric, it offers exceptional freedom of movement while maintaining a sharp, classic-cut silhouette.

Its unlined construction keeps weight to a minimum while still offering water- and antibacterial properties, as well as UV protection, ideal for unpredictable competition days. Discreet branding and refined tailoring give it a clean, modern finish that works as well in the warm-up as it does in the arena. While it sits at the very upper end of the price scale, this jacket is a favourite for competitors who want a blend of luxury and function.





Premier Equine Enzo Men’s Competition Jacket

Material: Lightweight softshell with four-way stretch

Colours: Black, navy

Sizes: 36–46in

RRP: £140

Reasons to buy

Lightweight and breathable softshell fabric

Water-resistant and quick-drying

Machine-washable

Reasons to avoid

Less traditional than tweed or wool options

Designed for riders who value comfort without compromising on polish, the Premier Equine Enzo is a sporty, lightweight jacket made from water-resistant softshell fabric with four-way stretch. It’s unlined and unstructured, giving it a flexible, breathable feel that works particularly well on warmer days or during intense competition.

Subtle details like the branded buttons, neat twin vents and hidden zip under the button placket keep things looking smart. It’s also machine washable – a bonus for busy riders. While it leans more technical than traditional, the Enzo is a practical, modern choice for jumping and dressage riders looking for easy movement and understated style.

Pikeur Men’s Teo Jacket

Material: Technical jersey with mesh-lined sections

Colours: Black, navy, dark green

Sizes: EU 44–58

RRP: £252.95

Reasons to buy

Smart, tailored cut with modern detailing

Breathable mesh inserts for ventilation

Machine-washable

Reasons to avoid

Slimmer fit may not suit all body shapes

The Pikeur Teo blends traditional tailoring with modern performance features, making it a popular choice for riders who want both form and function. The lightweight, stretchy jersey fabric allows for freedom of movement in the saddle, while strategically placed mesh inserts help regulate temperature – ideal for long days at summer shows.

The minimalist design is sharp and elegant, with subtle Pikeur branding, flap pockets, and a three-button front. It’s machine-washable and quick to dry, making it as practical as it is stylish. For riders who prefer a sleek, contemporary silhouette with technical comfort, the Teo ticks all the right boxes.

HKM Men’s Competition Jacket (Mike)

Material: 65% nylon, 32% polyester, 8% elastane

Colours: Black, navy

Sizes: EU 36–44

RRP: £110.95

Reasons to buy

Great value for money

Lightweight and machine washable

Classic look with a comfortable fit

Reasons to avoid

Less technical than premium options

A solid entry-level jacket, the HKM Mike offers a smart, understated look at a very accessible price point. It’s made from lightweight polyester with a hint of stretch, allowing for comfortable movement in the saddle, and it’s fully machine washable – making post-show clean-up refreshingly easy.

The simple design features two rear vents, subtle piping on the collar, and a three-button front. While it may not have the tailored finesse or technical features of higher-end jackets, it’s a reliable and practical option for those new to competing or working to a tighter budget.

Schockemöhle Air Cool Jacket Gents

Material: Lightweight mesh fabric with stretch

Colours: Black, dark grey, navy

Sizes: EU 44–58

RRP: £199.95

Reasons to buy

Breathable mesh construction keeps you cool

High stretch for comfort and freedom of movement

Sharp, athletic tailoring

Reasons to avoid

Limited insulation for colder months

Designed with summer competitors in mind, the Schockemöhle Air Cool Jacket lives up to its name. Made from an airy, perforated mesh fabric with plenty of stretch, it offers excellent ventilation and comfort – even in the heat of competition.

The cut is modern and flattering, with clean lines, minimalist buttons and subtle branding. It’s a great choice for riders looking for a cooler alternative to classic jackets, especially in warmer weather or for indoor arenas that tend to run hot. While it’s not the warmest for winter wear, this is a polished, performance-minded piece with all-day wearability.

How to choose the best men’s show jacket

It’s all about fit, comfort, and practicality. You want something that feels good to ride in, moves with you, and still looks smart in the ring. Prioritise lightweight, technical fabrics with stretch, especially if you’re competing in warmer weather or jumping multiple rounds.

Breathability, moisture-wicking, and handy details like well-placed vents make a real difference on a long day. And don’t forget to double-check the style rules for your discipline before you buy.

How did we pick the best men’s jackets in this guide?

We’ve pulled together a mix of hands-on experience, expert advice and rider reviews to create this shortlist. We’ve covered a range of price points and styles, but always with performance, comfort and value in mind.

Technical fabrics, smart tailoring and providing a range of jackets that cover several disciplines were top priorities.

What colours are allowed for men’s show jackets?

It depends on your discipline. In dressage, any single-colour jacket, tailcoat or waistcoat is allowed, including subtle pinstripes, contrast piping, coloured collars or even discreet crystals. Tweed is fine too, as long as it’s subtle. Here’s a full guide on what to wear for dressage.

For showjumping, classic shades like navy, black or grey are safe bets, but you’ll often see bolder colours and smart trims, especially in jump-offs. Here’s a full guide on what to wear for showjumping.

Showing is stricter: tweed jackets are standard for working hunter and native classes, while hacks and riding horse sections call for a darker, formal jacket. Stick to muted tweeds and avoid anything too loud. Here’s a full guide on what to wear for showing.

Always double-check your rulebook before competing – guidelines can vary!

