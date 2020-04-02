Will Rawlin’s Badminton first-timer blog: the dream is no longer

Since I last wrote, everyone’s lives have changed dramatically and many tests lie ahead for all of us. The coronovirus impacts everyone in one way or another.

Despite all British Eventing competitions being cancelled for the foreseeable future, training the horses is continuing. The fast work and intensity has been cut back — will we be lucky enough to have a short season later this year? I am glad I am not British Eventing, who will have to manage us all wanting to get into competitions — I imagine the ballot lists could be very long!

We are very fortunate to have the horses and space to give us a focus at this time, and to distract us momentarily from this pandemic. Although it is insignificant compared to what is happening worldwide, naturally I was disappointed that the dream of running at Badminton this year is no longer. Having worked towards this for the past eight years, I will just have to work at it for another year! We will come out stronger and even better prepared to take on these challenges in a year’s time, as will all those in all sports who have been training for the Olympics.

Just before the lockdown I was able to get three runs in with my youngsters. Stardom had his first novice run at Lincoln, which was a late entry, having been balloted from Cirencester — sometimes you just have to react quickly to make things happen! As he hadn’t run since last May we knew he would be fresh, and he didn’t disappoint! Luckily he settled more in his dressage test, then had one pole down showjumping and was a touch green cross-country with a steady clear run. He had his ears pricked all day and the adrenaline was certainly running!

Tresaison SuperTed and The Dominator PFB both had good runs at Swalcliffe in the most atrocious weather (see video, below). I’m very excited about both these six-year-olds and just sad that they will have a long wait until their next competition.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Will Rawlin’s Badminton first-timer blog: a lesson learnt Will’s eventing season has got off to a soggy start Horse & Hound special offer: 6 for £6 or a free digital issue If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

I hope I will be able to continue reporting to you all on developments leading up to my first Badminton in 2021.

In the meantime, do follow me through my own journal on my website www.willrawlin.com and my social media.

Try and stay positive and stay safe.

Will

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free.