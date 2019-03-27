Georgia Tame’s jet-set showjumper vlog: Dubai to Paris, via some good old British weather

Since my last vlog I have finished up in Dubai and travelled back home. I had an unforgettable time out in the UAE, with all the horses going from strength to strength and giving me some amazing results.

Highlights have to be the three five-star shows I went to. With the incredible eight-year-old Z7 Caretina taking the win in the accumulator at the World Cup show in Dubai, and the legend that is Cash Up was insanely consistent, jumping double clears in two World Cup classes and finishing off the tour with a placing in the five-star grand prix at the Nations Cup show in Abu Dhabi.

Many, many thanks to Sheika Maitha and Team Z7, to Breen Equestrian and to Leo Tierney. I know I mention this a lot, but us riders are nothing without our teams, and the final results are an accumulation of what everybody puts in. The final thank you has to go to all the wonderful horses — never have I had such an exciting group to ride, and what a couple of months they have given me.

I have now been in the UK for a couple of weeks and settled the horses back down to try and cope with the English weather(!). They all felt quite fresh when the wind wouldn’t stop blowing — something I haven’t missed while being out in Dubai. Although it’s nice this week to feel that spring could be on its way and how lucky I am not to have had to battle through a whole English winter!

Last weekend we headed out to Paris and Cash Up delivered once again. I have honestly run out of words for how much I love this horse! He was mega, finishing second in the under-25 grand prix and then we won the team competition along with Amy Inglis. Amy and I have been friends for a long time, so it was great that us Sussex girls picked up the win out in France.

I have to sometimes pinch myself for how much Cash Up has done for me — he is an absolute hero and I love every minute of riding him.

Article continues below…

Sharethrough (Mobile)

You might also be interested in:

2019 marks my first year as a fully-fledged senior in showjumping and it’s always a slightly daunting moment when youth teams are no longer an option. You spend a lot of your junior years with these championships as such huge aims and I can’t quite believe I am now out of them — where does time go?! But what I do know is that I am so hugely fortunate to have the team I’ve got behind me. With the support of Breen Equestrian, I couldn’t be better set up so feel as ready as I can be for the next step — bring it on!

G x

Music: ‘Funday’ from Bensound.com

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday