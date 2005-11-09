South View EC results 22 – 23 October ’05

SOUTH VIEW EC Winsford, Cheshire, 22-23 October

novice 1, Andraya (G Jones); 2, Overtons Rhonda’s Pride (C Ford); 3, Avito (A Lutner). Equissage Discovery 1, Japelino (T Lloyd); 2, Gamble On Fire (H Ellis); 3, Connswater Centre (M Williams). newcomers 1, Huntingdon Squire (K Shore); 2, Udine (H Ellis); 3, Timer (K Shore). 1m 1, Chenopan (C Collins); 2, Andersons Song Of Norway (G Jones); 3, Maximillian Mohawk (A Howie). Horse & Hound Foxhunter 1, Huntingdon Squire; 2, Senalor (J Parrott); 3, Stefano (A O’Neill). 1.20m 1, Patent (S Evans); 2, Concordville (T Davin); 3, Quarterback (A Condon). Sue Carson Saddles/Alruba Rubber British Novice 1, It’s Cushty (J Burns); 2, Lawtons Rose (J Evans); 3, Puissance Diamond (V Winter). Equissage Discovery 1, Space Monkey (G Williamson); 2, Scallioness (S Lane); 3, Grey Flight (G Gleave). 1.05m 1, Magic Swap (K Shore); 2, Lenamore Naha (K Parker); 3, Juventus Z (N Aafi). newcomers 1, Primolga (A Bratt); 2, Country Lone Ranger (K Shore); 3, Ridurmo (R Melia). 1.10m 1, Chenopan; 2, Muscovite (A Done); 3, Jolly Girl (K Shore). Horse & Hound Foxhunter 1, T Wellie 16 (A Forster); 2, Lucky De Blondel (I Dalton); 3, What’s Next (R Davenport). 1.20m 1, Concordville; 2, Golisco Louviere (R Davenport); 3, Lexion (A Davies).