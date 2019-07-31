Nominate a brilliant pony for the Balanced Horse Feeds Pony of the Year award

In an exciting new development for 2019, the Balanced Horse Feeds Pony of the Year is added to our annual awards ceremony to acknowledge that some of the best things do come in small packages — so let’s hear it for all those brilliant ponies up to 14.2hh (148cm) from across the disciplines.

Whether it’s a first pony who has been through multiple generations of Pony Club riders, a top competition pony whose won numerous gold medals, or a very special smaller equine whose work in therapy circles has helped many to overcome their physical and mental challenges, we want to hear their stories.

Balanced Horse Feeds is owned and run by equestrians. They have bred, shown, scurried and driven ponies since the company was founded some 35 years ago. Balanced Horse Feeds is thrilled to sponsor the Pony of the Year at the H&H awards – it is the perfect way to recognise the contribution that so many brilliant ponies have made to the equestrian world.

Who do you think deserves to be the first pony to lift this illustrious title? Nominations are open until 11.59pm on 11 September and can be made via the link below, or using the coupon printed in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 1 August. Terms and conditions apply.

Place your nomination here >>