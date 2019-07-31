Nominate your outstanding moment for the Horserail Moment of the Year award

The world of equestrian sport is packed with fabulous moments that capture our imagination and go down in history to be referred to time and time again in the future. These are those special moments where you know you’ll never forget being there when it happened.

“Horserail is delighted to sponsor the Moment of The Year at the Horse & Hound Awards 2019,” said a spokesman. “We wanted to celebrate another fantastic year of equestrian success and we felt there was no better place to do that than at the Horse & Hound Awards.”

Which special moment from 2019 do you think most deserves to be crowned Horserail Moment of the Year?

Previous winners of this award include:

2018: Jonelle and Tim Price , do the double by winning Badminton and Burghley in the same year

, do the double by winning Badminton and Burghley in the same year 2017: Jonty Evans’ securing his Rio ride Cooley Rorkes Drift thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign

securing his Rio ride Cooley Rorkes Drift thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign 2016: Ben Hobday riding triumphantly through the finish at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials after recovering from cancer, complete with Willberry Wonder Pony on his back

Who do you think deserves to be added to this illustrious list in 2019? Nominations are open until 11.59pm on 11 September and can be made via the link below, or using the coupon printed in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 1 August. Terms and conditions apply.

Place your nomination here >>