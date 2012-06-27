Last-minute deals on riding holiday safaris

These details were correct at the time of publication: 27 June 2012
Have you done all the research on horse riding holiday safaris but not made the reservation yet? Now could be a good time to snap up a bargain.
- What about seven nights riding through the Okavango Delta in Botswana with Aardvark Safaris? Depart 14, 21 or 29 July and save 20%, or £94 a night. Visit www.aardvarksafaris.co.uk.
- Far and Ride is offering a discount of £250 per person on bookings for three departure dates in September for the Big Five Limpopo Safari in Botswana and South Africa. Check on what’s on offer at www.farandride.com.
- Another great last-minute deal comes from In The Saddle: Ants Nest and Ants Hill are two super-luxurious lodges in the malaria-free Waterberg area in northern South Africa. A six-night stay in July is now on offer for £1,362 per person (a saving of £588 on the usual price in July): visit www.inthesaddle.com.
- Follow in the footsteps of Clayton and Lucinda Fredericks and try the horses of Wait a Little Safaris, riding on private game reserves in the north-east of South Africa, close to Kruger Park. Its nine-night Garonga Safari, taken from 10 July, 28 July or 26 August, costs £2,995 per person – a saving of £335. Visit www.rideworldwide.co.uk.
- Sosian is a 24,000-acre private ranch in Laikipia, a game-rich wilderness in northern Kenya. Wild and Exotic is offering a 20% discount until 31 December if you mention Horse & Hound. Visit www.wildandexotic.co.uk.
- If you’re thinking of taking the family on safari between now and 20 December, Zaras Planet is offering one free child place for every paid-for child place accompanied by two adults at Camp Davidson in South Africa. That equals a saving of over 20%. Visit www.zarasplanet.co.uk.
- The stunning Ol Donyo Lodge in the Chyulu Hills area of Kenya has a great offer for the rest of the year. Stay seven nights and pay £58 for the seventh night (usually £334-485). Visit www.inthesaddle.com.
For more equestrian travel news see H&H magazine (28 June 2012)