Last-minute deals on riding holiday safaris

These details were correct at the time of publication: 27 June 2012

Have you done all the research on horse riding holiday safaris but not made the reservation yet? Now could be a good time to snap up a bargain.

What about seven nights riding through the Okavango Delta in Botswana with Aardvark Safaris? Depart 14, 21 or 29 July and save 20%, or £94 a night. Visit www.aardvarksafaris.co.uk. Far and Ride is offering a discount of £250 per person on bookings for three departure dates in September for the Big Five Limpopo Safari in Botswana and South Africa. Check on what’s on offer at www.farandride.com. Another great last-minute deal comes from In The Saddle: Ants Nest and Ants Hill are two super-luxurious lodges in the malaria-free Waterberg area in northern South Africa. A six-night stay in July is now on offer for £1,362 per person (a saving of £588 on the usual price in July): visit www.inthesaddle.com. Follow in the footsteps of Clayton and Lucinda Fredericks and try the horses of Wait a Little Safaris, riding on private game reserves in the north-east of South Africa, close to Kruger Park. Its nine-night Garonga Safari, taken from 10 July, 28 July or 26 August, costs £2,995 per person – a saving of £335. Visit www.rideworldwide.co.uk. Sosian is a 24,000-acre private ranch in Laikipia, a game-rich wilderness in northern Kenya. Wild and Exotic is offering a 20% discount until 31 December if you mention Horse & Hound. Visit www.wildandexotic.co.uk. If you’re thinking of taking the family on safari between now and 20 December, Zaras Planet is offering one free child place for every paid-for child place accompanied by two adults at Camp Davidson in South Africa. That equals a saving of over 20%. Visit www.zarasplanet.co.uk. The stunning Ol Donyo Lodge in the Chyulu Hills area of Kenya has a great offer for the rest of the year. Stay seven nights and pay £58 for the seventh night (usually £334-485). Visit www.inthesaddle.com.

For more equestrian travel news see H&H magazine (28 June 2012)